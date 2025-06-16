TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture Continues Industry Impact as Verizon Achieves Running on ODA Accreditation

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TM Forum, the leading global alliance of telco and tech companies, today announces that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) has become the latest Communications Service Provider (CSP) to achieve ‘ Running on ODA ’ accreditation, demonstrating further industry adoption and momentum of Open Digital Architecture (ODA).TM Forum’s Running on ODA recognizes CSPs building software architectures and delivery capabilities to TM Forum’s industry standard ODA and Open APIs – proven to deliver advanced business agility.Verizon’s adoption of ODA underpins a strategic transformation of its IT and network operations. By using its ODA-based North Star Architecture as the default blueprint, Verizon ensures consistent governance, eliminates duplication across vendor solutions, and accelerates technology integration – saving both time and money. Its API-first design enables rapid onboarding of partners and services while reducing complexity across the IT stack.This ODA foundation has significantly improved Verizon’s operational agility and customer responsiveness. By reusing certified Open APIs and modular ODA components, Verizon has reduced service development timelines by up to six weeks, bringing new capabilities to market faster and with less rework. Catalog-driven orchestration enhances personalization and speeds up changes, improving the overall customer experience.A cornerstone of Verizon’s ODA success is how it has empowered its workforce. Through targeted upskilling aligned with TM Forum’s standards, Verizon has built internal capabilities to manage and evolve its ODA environment. This investment empowers its teams to innovate at scale, adopt AI-ready practices, and deliver future-proof digital services with confidence.A valued and active member within TM Forum, Verizon is the latest CSP to be accredited as Running on ODA, joining AT&T, Axiata, BT Group, CityFibre, Deutsche Telekom, Entel Group, Jio, NTT Group, Orange, SES Astra, stc, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica Group, Telia, Telstra, TELUS, and Vodafone and many more CSPs are actively using and contributing to ODA. TM Forum estimates that more than two billion subscribers globally are now served by carriers that are Running on ODA.Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum: “Verizon’s achievement is more than a milestone, it’s a marker of what’s possible when vision meets execution. Running on ODA isn’t just about alignment with industry standards; it’s about unlocking the speed, agility, and openness needed to thrive in a dynamic, AI-first market. As CSPs embrace composability, Verizon is showing what it means to lead, transforming architecture into a platform for innovation, growth, and exceptional customer experiences.”Sudharsan Srinivasan, Senior Vice President – Technology, Security, Governance & Infrastructure, Verizon: “At Verizon, it is paramount that we continue to innovate to deliver the best in customer experience. Using TM Forum’s ODA framework ensures more than just compliance; it confirms that we’ve operationalized the industry’s blueprint for agility and innovation at scale. It underlines our commitment to leading from the front, equipping our teams with future-proof tools and open architectures that accelerate smarter, faster service delivery for our customers.”About TM ForumTM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms.TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. At DTW Ignite, Innovate, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share groundbreaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys.We are the only industry body to count the world’s top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future. To find out more, visit: www.tmforum.org About Verizon CommunicationsVerizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024.Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores/.Editors’ notes:ODA replaces traditional monolithic software stacks with a composable component-based modular architecture that underpins rapid product and service innovation. Built on TM Forum’s Generation five Open APIs, ODA enables CSPs to simplify, modernize and automate operations, realize significant cost efficiencies and create new revenue opportunities.To gain Running on ODA accreditation, CSPs undergo an in-depth evaluation with TM Forum using the ODA Success Framework. This holistic process assesses six key dimensions critical to achieving business results with ODA: principles and rules, skills, Open APIs, components, agile governance and process models. Verizon scored highly across all dimensions, demonstrating its commitment to the continued implementation and adoption of ODA across the organization.To date, nearly 100 companies have certified more than 1500 Open APIs, verifying their conformance to the ODA standards and frameworks. TM Forum Open APIs have been downloaded more than one million times.To find out more about TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture visit: https://www.tmforum.org/oda For media inquiries, please contact:Vanessa Dewi Thompson, Executive CommsVerizonvanessa.thompson@verizonwireless.comIlya Hemlin, Corporate CommsVerizonilya.hemlin@verizon.com

