Dr. Mohana Rao presented at SNVICON 2025 for Groundbreaking Treatment of Giant Brain Aneurysm

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landmark presentation at India’s premier neurovascular conference introduces new treatment strategy for vertebrobasilar junction aneurysms

In a historic moment at the 8th Annual Conference of the Society of Neurovascular Interventions (SNVICON 2025), held at Hotel Andaz by Hyatt, Aerocity, New Delhi, internationally acclaimed neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presented a revolutionary treatment strategy for giant vertebrobasilar junction (VBJ) aneurysms, earning overwhelming praise from faculty and delegates.

The presentation, titled “Endovascular Reconstruction of a Giant Vertebrobasilar Junction Aneurysm Using Pipeline Flex and Penumbra Coils,” highlighted a successful case of a 37-year-old woman suffering from brainstem compression due to a massive 40.1 × 42 × 38 mm VBJ aneurysm. With a precise combination of flow diversion using Pipeline Flex and controlled vessel deconstruction via Penumbra coils, Dr. Rao achieved 100% aneurysm occlusion with no intraoperative complications, confirmed by angiography at six-month follow-up.

“This case challenged conventional techniques. Using flow diversion with targeted vessel deconstruction offered a safe and durable solution, redefining how we treat complex aneurysms,” said Dr. Mohana Rao, speaking during the presentation.

Dr. Rao’s method not only saved the patient’s life but also introduced a paradigm shift in the treatment of posterior circulation aneurysms, known for their complexity and high risk.

🌍 Setting New Standards in Brain and Spine Care
This breakthrough solidifies Dr. Rao’s Hospital—based in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh—as one of India’s top neurosurgery destinations. With training in cerebrovascular, skull base, pediatric neurosurgery, and endovascular techniques across the USA, Dr. Rao continues to elevate India's neurosurgical capabilities to international standards.

ℹ️ About SNVICON 2025
SNVICON is India’s foremost academic gathering for neurosurgeons, neurologists, and interventional specialists. The 2025 conference emphasized cutting-edge neurovascular innovations, featuring live interventions, paper presentations, and clinical workshops with global faculty.

👨‍⚕️ About Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, M.Ch (Neurosurgery), iFAANS (USA), FESBSS (USA), FPNS (USA), is the founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, a globally recognized center for brain, spine, and nerve care. He is among India’s most experienced neurosurgeons with specialized training from top U.S. institutions including Ohio State University, UVA, and UCD.

