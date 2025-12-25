Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting the 51-case BrainPath-assisted parafascicular intraventricular tumor surgery series at NSI 2025. Certificate from NSICON 2025 recognizing Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla’s presentation on BrainPath-assisted parafascicular intraventricular tumor surgery. NSICON 2025 CME certificate recognizing Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla with 7 credit hours accredited by the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council. NSICON 2025 certificate showing Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla participated as Faculty at the conference in Indore Dr Rao the best neurosurgeon in the world

At NSI 2025, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presented India’s first 51-case series on parafascicular BrainPath surgery for intraventricular brain tumors.

Intraventricular tumors demand anatomy-respecting surgery. Parafascicular access prioritizes functional preservation while enabling safe tumor removal, offering early Indian clinical evidence” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla at NSI 2025.

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A landmark academic presentation delivered at the annual meeting of the Neurological Society of India (NSI) 2025 has drawn national attention to a modern, minimally invasive approach for treating one of neurosurgery’s most complex conditions— intraventricular brain tumors Senior neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla , Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, presented India’s first and largest consecutive clinical series of 51 cases on BrainPath-assisted parafascicular intraventricular tumor surgery. The presentation marks the first sustained adoption of this technique in India and is being widely regarded as a game changer in Indian brain tumor surgery.Addressing a Long-Standing Surgical ChallengeIntraventricular brain tumors arise deep within the brain’s ventricular system, often surrounded by critical white-matter pathways responsible for movement, cognition, and behavior. Traditional surgical approaches—such as transcortical or transcallosal routes—have enabled access to these tumors but frequently at the cost of collateral brain injury and postoperative neurological deficits, particularly in children.Globally, neurosurgery has been moving toward parafascicular approaches, which aim to navigate between natural white-matter corridors rather than cutting through them. When combined with tubular access systems like BrainPath and advanced neuronavigation, this strategy allows surgeons to reach deep-seated tumors while minimizing disruption to healthy brain tissue.Until now, however, Indian outcome-based data on parafascicular intraventricular surgery had been limited.Highlights of the 51-Case Indian SeriesAccording to the data presented at NSI 2025, the 51-case series included both pediatric and adult patients, with tumors involving the lateral, third, and fourth ventricles. A uniform minimally invasive parafascicular philosophy was applied across all cases.Key observations from the series included:High rates of gross or near-total tumor resectionLimited approach-related neurological morbidityControlled blood loss and operative time despite lesion depthFeasibility and safety across age groups, including childrenImportantly, the presentation emphasized reproducibility, patient selection, and functional preservation, rather than novelty alone.A First-of-Its-Kind Contribution from IndiaWhile parafascicular intraventricular tumor surgery has been described in select international centers, Dr. Patibandla’s work represents the first documented large-scale Indian experience with this approach. At present, it is also the largest single-surgeon dataset reported from India on BrainPath-assisted intraventricular tumor surgery.Conference delegates noted that the value of the series lies in its consistency and real-world applicability within the Indian healthcare context. The presentation adds indigenous clinical evidence to a technique that is still evolving globally.Measured Academic FramingUnlike many technology-driven presentations, the NSI 2025 session maintained a strictly academic tone. Discussion addressed:Anatomical planning and patient selectionLearning-curve considerations for deep brain surgeryCurrent limitations of sample sizeThe need for long-term neurocognitive and quality-of-life outcome dataThis framing positioned the work as a foundational reference point rather than a definitive endpoint.Implications for Indian Neurosurgery and HealthcareAs India continues to expand access to advanced tertiary and quaternary care, the ability to safely deliver minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures becomes increasingly important. The NSI 2025 data suggest that sophisticated techniques—once considered feasible only in a few global institutions—can be implemented responsibly within Indian centers equipped with appropriate expertise and infrastructure.For patients, particularly those with deep-seated or pediatric brain tumors, such approaches offer the possibility of safer surgery with greater emphasis on neurological function preservation.About Dr. Rao’s HospitalDr. Rao’s Hospital is a tertiary-care center for neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery located in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The hospital is known for integrating advanced neurosurgical technologies, evidence-based protocols, and multidisciplinary care for complex brain and spine conditions.About the PresenterDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a senior Indian neurosurgeon with over two decades of clinical experience. He completed his MBBS from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, and his MCh in Neurosurgery from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. He has received advanced fellowship training in India and the United States in minimally invasive neurosurgery, pediatric neurosurgery, skull base surgery, epilepsy surgery, neuro-oncology, functional neurosurgery, and stereotactic radiosurgery.He is recognized for introducing advanced neurosurgical techniques and protocols in Andhra Pradesh, including endoscopic and keyhole neurosurgery , intraoperative neuromonitoring, and image-guided procedures.Looking AheadThe 51-case parafascicular intraventricular tumor series presented at NSI 2025 is expected to serve as an early Indian benchmark for future studies. Experts anticipate that it will encourage multi-center collaboration, longer follow-up analyses, and structured training pathways, helping define the role of parafascicular strategies in national neurosurgical practice.Rather than marking an endpoint, the presentation underscores a broader shift in Indian neurosurgery—toward precision, restraint, and respect for brain anatomy, even in the most challenging surgical scenarios.Media ContactDr. Rao’s Hospital📍 Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India📞 +91 90100 56444📧 info@drraoshospitals.com

