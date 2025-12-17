Business World Features Dr. Rao Patibandla’s Landmark Neurosurgery Study Setting New Benchmark in Brain and Spine Safety

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting his professional profile and global neurosurgical training during his expert session at SIONCON 2025, NIMHANS Bengaluru. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla delivering his expert presentation on a 1008-case IONM study at SIONCON 2025, held at NIMHANS Convention Centre, Bengaluru. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receiving the ET Business Excellence Award from Bollywood actor and Guest of Honour, Kunal Kapoor

Guntur neurosurgeon’s 1008-case IONM dataset earns national attention for advancing intraoperative safety standards in India

IONM turns surgery from uncertainty into precision — our 1008-case study proves neurological safety is measurable, predictable, and protectable” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As published in Business World, the article titled “Guntur Neurosurgeon Presents India’s Largest IONM Dataset, Sets New Benchmark in Brain & Spine Safety” spotlighted Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Chief Neurosurgeon and CMD of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur, for presenting a landmark analysis of 1008 neurosurgical cases at SIONCON 2025, held at the NIMHANS Convention Centre, Bengaluru.The publication highlighted that this extensive dataset — covering five years of brain, spine, pediatric, and epilepsy surgeries — is among the largest neuromonitoring studies in India, placing Dr. Rao’s Hospital among the leading neurosurgery centers in the country for structured intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) research and innovation.India’s Largest IONM Dataset: A Milestone in Neurosurgical SafetyAccording to Business World, Dr. Rao’s data-driven approach to neurosurgical precision reflects a major advancement in how neurological safety is measured and protected during complex operations. The study revealed that structured multimodal IONM protocols can significantly reduce neurological complications — a key concern in skull base, spinal, and eloquent-area brain surgeries.Key findings from the study include:85.7% sensitivity and 98.8% specificity in detecting neurophysiological changes78.5% neurological deficit prevention rate94% recovery among patients with transient postoperative deficits0.7% permanent signal loss, leading to timely staged closure91.6% functional independence (KPS ≥80) at three months post-surgeryBusiness World quoted experts who noted that even in large international centres, these results are rare, marking a significant milestone for Indian neurosurgery.Redefining Real-Time Surgical SafetySpeaking to Business World, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla emphasized how IONM has revolutionized surgical accuracy.“Neuromonitoring has evolved beyond being a supportive adjunct — it’s now central to real-time decision-making,” Dr. Rao explained. “Our 1008-case experience proves that neurological safety can be both measurable and predictable. When surgeons can anticipate and prevent complications in real time, we redefine patient safety itself.”The report also highlighted how Dr. Rao’s team used staged closure techniques — temporarily pausing surgery to prevent neural damage — in 26 cases, with 73% of patients regaining significant neurological function after corrective intervention.Outstanding Outcomes in Pediatric and Awake SurgeriesThe Business World article noted that pediatric and awake brain surgeries particularly benefited from IONM-guided procedures.Children undergoing epilepsy and tumor surgeries showed faster recovery due to higher neuroplasticity, while awake craniotomy cases (227 patients) demonstrated zero long-term complications and only minimal temporary disruptions.“Children and awake patients demand the highest level of surgical precision,” said Dr. Rao. “With IONM, we convert complexity into confidence and ensure both safety and functional recovery.”Setting a National BenchmarkDr. Rao’s presentation at SIONCON 2025, organized by the Society for Intraoperative Neurophysiology, drew national recognition for its scale, scientific rigor, and clinical applicability.Business World reported that Dr. Rao’s study has now become a reference model for evidence-based neurosurgical safety in India, encouraging more hospitals to adopt advanced monitoring protocols.A Call for Nationwide AdoptionAs quoted in the article, Dr. Rao urged hospitals to implement structured IONM in all complex brain and spine surgeries:“If India wants global outcomes, we must follow global protocols. IONM is not a luxury — it’s an ethical necessity. Every patient deserves this layer of safety.”Business World also highlighted that Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur, is one of the few independent centers in India equipped with a hybrid operating theater, intraoperative CT, and biplane cath-lab — facilities that empower surgeons to perform precision-driven brain and spine procedures with unparalleled safety.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is recognized as one of the best neurosurgeons in Guntur and among the leading neurosurgeons in India. He is internationally trained in advanced neurosurgical subspecialties including:Minimally Invasive Skull Base Surgery (Ohio, USA)Pediatric and Functional Neurosurgery (Colorado, USA)Neuro-Oncology and Radiosurgery (Virginia, USA)Endovascular and Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery (Virginia, USA)With over two decades of experience, Dr. Rao combines academic excellence and global training to deliver world-class outcomes in brain, spine, epilepsy, and vascular neurosurgery.About Dr. Rao’s Hospital, GunturFounded by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Dr. Rao’s Hospital is among the best neurology, neurosurgery, and spine hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and India.Located in Guntur, it is the first independent, state-of-the-art neurosurgical facility in the region, offering comprehensive care in:Brain and Spine SurgeryNeuro-OncologyEpilepsy and Skull Base SurgeryPediatric NeurosurgeryMinimally Invasive and Endovascular NeurosurgeryThe hospital is also home to India’s most active IONM program, contributing to cutting-edge neurosurgical safety research and training.Contact Information📞 Phone: 090100 56444📧 Email: info@drraoshospitals.com| drpatibandla@gmail.com🌐 Website: https://drraoshospitals.com 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Raoshospital.Neurosurgeon/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_mohana_rao/ 💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drpatibandla/ 🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/MohanaRaoPatib 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/@mrpatiban 📍 Google Maps: https://g.page/r/CSzUiYw6Fj7IEBE Keywords: the best spine surgeon in Guntur , Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla, Dr Rao’s Hospital Guntur, neurosurgery hospital Andhra Pradesh, brain and spine hospital India, intraoperative neuromonitoring India, SIONCON 2025 Bengaluru

