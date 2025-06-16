Global Anti-Aging Supplements Market Forecast to 2034: For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Aging Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Anti-Aging Supplements Market Size Indicate?

The growth trajectory of the anti-aging supplements market looks promising. With projections placing this market's value at $3.80 billion by 2025, up from $3.51 billion in 2024, the sector is witnessing strong performance. There are several forces behind this progression, including the growing geriatric population, heightened consumer awareness around aging and health, surging demand for preventive healthcare, and increasing availability of over-the-counter OTC supplements—all facilitated by increasing disposable income.

How Much Growth Is Anticipated In The Anti-Aging Supplements Market?

By 2029, the anti-aging supplements market is predicted to grow exponentially to $5.18 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. This future growth is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing adoption of natural and plant-based ingredients, a rising emphasis on personalized nutrition, increasing prevalence of age-related diseases, improved clinical evidence supporting efficacy, and heightened consumer interest in longevity and wellness. Broadly, major trends propelling this market include the integration of artificial intelligence AI in product recommendations, the use of clean-label and vegan ingredients, the development of multifunctional supplements targeting overall vitality, and the emergence of subscription-based direct-to-consumer DTC models.

What's Encouraging The Growth In The Anti-Aging Supplements Market?

An increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare holds notable significance in the growth trajectory of the anti-aging supplements market. Preventive healthcare refers to measures taken to prevent illness and promote overall health, such as vaccinations, screenings, and lifestyle changes. The emphasis on preventative healthcare helps reduce long-term healthcare costs by preventing advanced conditions, thereby avoiding expensive treatments and lowering overall medical expenses. Anti-aging supplements contribute to preventive healthcare by promoting healthier aging, reducing the risk of age-related diseases, and supporting overall well-being through targeted nutritional support.

Who Are The Key Players In The Anti-Aging Supplements Market?

There are various major companies operating in the anti-aging supplements market. These include Cargill Incorporated, Nestlé S.A., Archer Daniels Midland ADM, BASF SE, Bayer AG, L'Oréal S.A., Evonik Industries, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., DSM-Firmenich AG, Amway Corporation, Shiseido Company Limited, Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Shaklee Corporation, Unicity International Inc., Nature's Bounty Co., The Nature's Bounty Co., Blackmores Limited, NOW Foods, Vitabiotics Ltd., Niagen Bioscience, Life Extension, Solgar Inc., Kinohimitsu Pte. Ltd.

What Are The Recent Advancements In The Anti-Aging Supplements Market?

Companies are focused on innovation, particularly advanced anti-aging supplements that offer improved solutions for enhancing cellular health and promoting healthy aging. These supplements aim to slow down the aging process, improve skin health, and support overall vitality by targeting cellular health, reducing oxidative stress, and improving regeneration.

How Is The Anti-Aging Supplements Market Segmented?

The anti-aging supplements market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Oral Supplements, Topical Supplements, Injectables

2 By Product Type: Vitamins And Minerals, Antioxidants, Enzymes, Herbal Extracts, Amino Acids, Other Product Types

3 By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Super markets Or Hyper markets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4 By Application: Hair, Skin, And Nail Care, Bone And Joint Health, Energy And Stamina, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Men, Women

Further, oral supplements are segregated into categories including collagen peptides, omega-3 fatty acids, and resveratrol. Topical supplements include retinol, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, while injectable types feature botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, and platelet-rich plasma PRP.

What Are Regional Insights Into The Anti-Aging Supplements Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the anti-aging supplements market. Moving forward, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

