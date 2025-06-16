Submit Release
CODA: A NEW Carpenters' Tribute CD of unfinished songs intended for Karen Carpenter that Richard wished to complete

The Karen Model was created with AI to give an "aural imaging" of what Richard believed would be in Carpenters' future releases

Yuko: What about the song, "We Won't Be Back Tomorrow"? Richard: "No finished vocal - but I could play you the track right now"”
— Yuko Agura with Richard Carpenter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About 30 years ago, a Japanese journalist named Yuko Ogura interviewed Richard Carpenter about a list from A&M Records of songs K&R may have recorded or worked on. Yuko published this interview and the LIST of songs considered for Karen: Yuko called her publication a MOOK.

At great length, Richard went through the list with her and stated that many of the songs had been worked on. Some were just recorded and then both lost interest in finishing. In other songs, Richard may have started a rhythm track, but Karen never put vocals on it. Some titles (like the list from ASCAP) gave song titles that they MAY have an interest in doing, but never moved into the production phase.

These lists of unfinished tunes have been circulating among Carpenters' forums for decades.

NOTE: Karen or Richard did not contribute to this collection. CODA's song titles include: "We Won't Be Back Tomorrow", "Falling For Love", "I Finally Got It Right This Time", and 23 others.

The Karen Model was created July 2023 and the first creation was the track "We Won't Be Back Tomorrow"

Almost Karen THE MOOK SONGS
CODA - The Mook Songs
We Won't Be Back Tomorrow CARPENTERS

