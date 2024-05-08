Songwriter releases collection of rejected Carpenters songs: "Demos for Karen Carpenter"

Demos For Karen Carpenter: Kevin Cavanaugh

"Demos For Karen Carpenter" - NBC's "America's Got Talent" performer, Kevin Cavanaugh from BLUE VELVET, unveils collaboration using Karen's AI-generated voice

Karen Carpenter was the singer of the love song in the 70's” — Kevin Cavanaugh

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What sets these songs apart is the incorporation of a model created by Cavanaugh of Carpenter's voice, generated by the cutting-edge technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI). So there is no contribution of Karen or Richard Carpenter on these recordings. Karen's voice was created by The New AI Tech.

Cavanaugh's inspiration for this unique project stems from his deep admiration for the "Close To You" "We've Only Just Begun" 1970's popstar and her iconic vocals. With great care and attention to detail, Cavanaugh composed nine heartfelt songs specifically tailored in tribute to The Carpenter's musical legacy.

Speaking about the project, Cavanaugh expressed his excitement for the opportunity to collaborate, in a way, with Karen Carpenter: "I started learning the piano at the age of eight, from the inspiration of The Carpenters music and records. I began writing songs as a teenager hoping to ONE DAY hear Karen sing one of them. Luckily for me, I was able to hand deliver a song of mine to Richard Carpenter on Nov 6 1974 at The LC Walker Arena soundcheck in Muskegon, Michigan. The song was called "So Many Days". Three weeks later I received a hand written letter from their A&M Records representative Ed Sulzer stating the song was not up to Carpenters standards. But, he also welcomed me to send any other songs directly to him. I was only 12 years old. I ended up sending dozens of different songs to him at A&M Records over the years, but with no success."

Now fifty years later, " I was able to realize what some of those songs would have sounded like."

Cavanaugh's musical adventure began in Grand Rapids, Michigan music directing and starring in local theatre. In November 1997 he moved to San Diego and began a string of weekly club dates. His first audition landed him a weekly Saturday night gig that spanned 18 years at The Caliph. He also performed at The Turf Supper Club, Martini's on Fourth and The Onyx Room and would also travel to perform with friends at The Purple Room in Palm Springs. He has also opened concerts for Rita Coolidge, done Christmas parties for John Waters and his retro 60's lounge act "Blue Velvet" was featured on the premiere of NBC's new show, "America's Got Talent".

"Simon Cowell saw our audition tape and called me personally on a Saturday afternoon wanting us to be on the show."

Cavanaugh and group did not know what was on Cowell's mind. The first show debuted on July 21, 2006 with Regis Philbin hosting. Blue Velvet is the third act for the show and the VERY FIRST act to get the three "X's". Despite being "the foil" for the "buzzer debut", Cavanaugh and his group, Blue Velvet continued entertaining southern California for many more years to come.

2013 saw Cavanaugh becoming the choir director of The Ramona United Methodist Church - a quiet town 30 miles southeast of San Diego. He discovered his organist, Patricia, had played next to Richard Carpenter in the mid 60's at Downey Methodist Church. "Karen would sometimes come by and do an offertory song and he would direct her with his nose," Patricia recalled, "and sometimes during the sermons on Sunday, Richard would sneak down from the choir loft and go outside to polish his car! "

The collection, "A SIMPLE LIFE ~ DEMOS FOR KAREN CARPENTER" is set for release on May 25 -Amazon and Apple/ITunes - and promises to be a poignant journey for fans of both Cavanaugh and Carpenter. Each track showcases Cavanaugh's songwriting and arranging prowess and the simple beauty of Karen Carpenter's voice, creating a harmonious blend of nostalgia and contemporary artistry. The ballads - "I Miss You Most When It Rains", "Peter Pan Moon" and "You Smile" - are some of the standout tracks. Deborah Stokes and Fran Hartshorn contributed to these recordings.

For further information or to arrange an interview with Cavanaugh, please contact:

tucker@skydivenine.com

Soundcloud links:

I MISS YOU MOST WHEN IT RAINS : https://soundcloud.com/thekarenmodel/03-i-miss-you-most-when-it

I'M OUT OF CANDY DARLING: https://soundcloud.com/thekarenmodel/02-im-out-of-candy-darling

PETER PAN MOON: https://soundcloud.com/thekarenmodel/05-peter-redo-pan-moon

YOU SMILE: https://soundcloud.com/thekarenmodel/09-you-smile-reprise

I Miss You Most When It Rains "Demos for Karen Carpenter" KEVIN CAVANAUGH