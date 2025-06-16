EGLE expands popular environmental education lending program

EGLE Classroom’s Environmental Education Resource Lending Station is expanding, with two new satellite locations in Northern Michigan. This expansion, funded through a Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, will make it easier than ever for educators across the state to access engaging, hands-on resources for education concerning the Great Lakes stewardship, conservation, and environmental restoration.

EGLE's Lending Station includes a variety of models focused on watersheds, groundwater, water quality, and air quality. These items are excellent for use in classrooms, at community events, or to support environmental education programs. Resources are free to use for formal educators, nonformal educators, and the general public.

To borrow an item, simply complete the request form on the Lending Station web page, and staff will contact you to pick the resource up at one of EGLE’s ten district offices. Thanks to the expansion, users can now pick up resources from the Inland Seas Education Association in Suttons Bay and the Northeast Michigan Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative in Alpena.

"The Lending Station gives educators hands-on tools to spark curiosity and deepen students’ understanding of Michigan’s environment. It’s a powerful way to connect classroom learning with real-world environmental science and stewardship," says Eileen Boekestein, EGLE’s environmental education manager.

If you have questions about the Lending Station, contact Pam Howd at HowdP@Michigan.gov or 517-282-8357.