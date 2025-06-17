Greater New York Dental Meeting 2024 - Dental Implants, Soft Tissue & Bone Grafts to Rehabilitate Oral Health and Smile

Conservative Sinus Bone Graft and Dental Implant Tooth Result Soift Tissue Graft Coverage Result of a Severely Receeded Gum Gum Grafting Result of Receeded, Sensitive Front Teeth

At the GNYDM 2024, Dr. Bernard Fialkoff Reviewed Factors on Soft Tissue and Bone Grafting to enable Dental Implant Rehabilitation of the Smile and Oral Health

Healing is a matter of time, but it is sometimes also a matter of opportunity” — Hippocrates

BAYSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, a Periodontal, Dental Implant and Laser Care specialist, presented a review on " Enhancing Implants, Soft Tissue and Bone Grafts ” at the 2024 Greater New York Dental Meeting. Common questions and concerns, such as - What to do when a tooth breaks or fractures ? How to repair receded gums, diseased bone and lost teeth ? How to eliminate empty dark spaces and chew / smile with confidence ? - were addressed during the presentation. Below is a concise informative review excerpted from the 3 hour presentation.

Dental implants are one of the most effective ways to replace missing teeth, offering both functional and cosmetic benefits. Unfortunately, not all cases are candidates for immediate implant tooth replacement. In cases where gum ( periodontal ) disease has occurred and insufficient gum or bone are evident, gum and bone grafting may be needed, to ensure the success and stability of dental implants and teeth over the long term. ( ICOI )

What Is Gum Grafting?

Exposed tooth roots are the result of gum recession. The procedure for preventing additional bone loss and recession is called soft tissue ( gum ) grafting. Soft tissue grafting, which provides regeneration of gum tissues, is a procedure that may be required prior to placement of porcelain crowns by the general dentist. The goal is to create a zone of gum tissue to prevent further recession and to attain as much root coverage as possible. Gum grafting is often recommended when the gums have receded, exposing the roots of teeth or compromising the gum line around an implant. This procedure helps rebuild and thicken the gum tissue, protecting the area and providing a better foundation for dental implants and/or teeth. ( AAP )

What are the Benefits of Soft Tissue Graft Surgery ?

It is important to prevent / reduce additional bone loss and gum recession; and also attempt whatever root coverage is possible, so as to protect from dental caries. The soft tissue grafting assists in reducing tooth sensitivity and improving the aesthetics of the smile. This route enables speaking, eating and smiling with confidence; and leads to both improved periodontal ( gum ) health and a more pleasing smile. ( AAP )

What Is Bone Grafting?

Bone grafting, on the other hand, involves adding bone (natural or synthetic) to areas of the jaw where bone loss has occurred, typically due to tooth loss, infection, or gum disease. Bone grafts help restore the volume and density needed to securely hold a tooth or implant.

When to perform a Sinus Bone Graft Lift for Upper Jaw Implants ?

In the upper jaw, especially near the back teeth, the bone may be too thin or close to the sinus cavity to place an implant safely. A sinus lift (or sinus bone graft) gently raises the sinus membrane and adds bone underneath, creating enough space and support for a future implant. This is a common and well-studied procedure that improves the chances of implant success in the upper jaw, particularly in patients who’ve lost molars or premolars. ( AAP / ICOI )

What are the Benefits of Bone Grafts ?

Bone grafting, including sinus lifts, are essential steps for many patients to achieve long-term success with dental implants. Without enough healthy bone, implants may not heal properly or could even fail. These grafting procedures not only enhance the function and smile appearance, but also help prevent further bone loss and maintain natural facial contours.

Recovery and Long-Term Outlook

Healing from soft tissue grafting takes approximately 4-6 weeks prior to placing crowns, veneers, or starting orthodontics. Bone grafting of extraction sockets takes approximately 3 months prior to implant placement. Sinus bone grafting requires 3-6 months maturation, before an implant can be placed. In some situations, one day implant placement / conservative sinus grafting can be performed simultaneously, saving months of healing time. These procedures can be performed under local anesthesia. ( AAP / ICOI )

Soft tissue and bone grafting provide the essential foundation for long-term success, supporting a healthier, more confident smile. Once healing is complete and dental implants are placed, patients benefit from a fixed, stable solution that looks, feels, and functions like natural teeth. Maintaining proper oral hygiene at home—combined with regular professional cleanings—plays a key role in preserving the health of implants, natural teeth, and grafted tissue. Patience and dedication to this process will result in a lasting, comprehensive solution that supports both oral health and overall well-being.



Dr. Bernard Fialkoff

Limited to Periodontics, Dental Implants, Laser Therapy

Pierre Fauchard and International College of Dentists Fellow

Board Member of the NYSDA Chemical Dependency Committee

Bone, Gum Regeneration That Enable Dental Implant Teeth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.