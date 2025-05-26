Global Time for Truth Conference at the United Nations Celebrating the International Day of Living Together in Peace

COJEP President Ali Gedikoglu, Time for Truth Foundation Founders Dr. Bernard Fialkoff and Maria Lozada Fialkoff COJEP President Ali Gedikoglu, Time for Truth Foundation Founders Dr. Bernard Fialkoff and Maria Lozada Fialkoff Global Leaders in UN Conference Room 7 for International Day of Living Together in Peace

A Time for Truth Foundation Founders Dr. Bernard Fialkoff,/Maria Lozada Fialkoff, and Global Leaders at Historic UN Summit on the Power of Integrity and Justice

Truth and reason are eternal. They have prevailed. And they will eternally prevail; However, in times and places they may be overborne for a while by violence, military, civil, or ecclesiastical.” — US President Thomas Jefferson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Leaders Gather at the United Nations Convening " The International Time for Truth Conference Weekend for Humanity "

May 16–18, 2025, over 150 global dignitaries gathered at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City for the historic Global Time for Truth Conference, in celebration of the International Day of Living Together in Peace. The events brought together diplomats, royalty, doctors, athletes, interfaith leaders, humanitarians, and entrepreneurs in a powerful affirmation of conscience, unity, education, tolerance and international moral integrity. The Global Leaders continued their collaboration at the Annual Time for Truth Awards Banquet; followed on May 17 by the Annual Community Awareness Basketball Classic; on May 18 at The Dominican Medical / Dental Congress and culminating at the Haitian Flag Day Celebration.

These weekend series of events were co-organized by three leading organizations:

A Time for Truth Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization promoting ethics, education, human rights and workable technologies to uplift and empower global communities and all peoples.

COJEP International, a France-based NGO with UN consultative status advocating for justice, integrity, democracy and minority inclusion.

FOWPAL (Federation of World Peace and Love), a global peace initiative championing conscience, sustainable development, and spiritual awakening

Guided by Dr. Bernard Fialkoff and Maria Lozada Fialkoff, Founders of The Time for Truth Foundation, and Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon, COJEP’s Special Envoy to the UN; the event featured compelling speeches and international honors highlighting commitment to human rights, global moral values and economic prosperity. The central theme of the summit stressed valuing the human virtues of: respect over intolerance, justice over financial gain, humanity over violence.

Global Voices for Change

Dr. Bernard Fialkoff's opening remarks addressed the global leaders with a stirring call to save humanity, to empower world communities and to create a bold new future.

" We enter today into global dialogue -To honor a universal longing. that transcends all individuals, every belief - Peace. The United Nations officially established May 16 as the International Day of Living in Peace - To promote tolerance, solidarity, and harmony among all peoples. And yet, as we gather today— we must confront a difficult truth - peace and our world are in grave peril (UNODC).

While technology has leapt forward, our humanity often struggles to keep pace. Artificial intelligence advances with breathtaking speed— Yet loneliness and hatred spread with quantum speed ( Pew Research Ctr). When we hurt one, we hurt all - When we uplift one, we uplift all. This is not just another conference, with the pronouncement of hopeful thoughts - No! This is a Call to Action for collaborative dedication - A united proclamation to herald a New Era for Mankind.”

An impressive slate of international speakers added their voices, including:

Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, FOWPAL Founder,

Ali Gedikoglu, President of COJEP International,

Ludwig Alpers, President of The Way to Happiness,

His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, a European royal and humanitarian,

Dr. Hugues Sanon, Global Goodwill Ambassador,

Datu Jorge Perez de Tagle, Philippine-American Chamber of Commerce, Humanitarian,

Maria Lozada Fialkoff, Renowned Art Restorer / Co-Founder Time for Truth Foundation,

Colonel Otto Padron, U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador and Combat Veteran,

Rabbi Itzhak Yehoshua, Chairman of the Bukharian Rabbinical Council,

Paul Infante Monozca, Global Banking Visionary / CEO Monozca Family Office,

Shmuel Hoffman, Acclaimed Film Producer and Founder of Hoffman Productions,

Dr. Marcos Antonio Garay Caballero, President Latin American World Dental Fed., Humanitarian,

Dr. Mario Pinel, Founder of JCCG Climate Change Group and Humanitarian

Fred Smith, Global Entrepreneur, Combat Veteran, Humanitarian,

Rafael " Bomba" Brito, International TV Personality,

Francisco Marte, Founder Small Business Association of NY. Humanitarian,

Ramon Tallaj Ureña, SOMOS Ambassador,

Jorge Luis Camacho, Founder Fundacion Corazon Verde, Colombian Social Advocate

Dr. Cherry Ann Joseph-Hislop, a transformative educator and recording artist,

Their messages championed truth, ethics, tolerance, education, conscience, and action-driven leadership. His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, a European royal and humanitarian, delivered a unifying address and subsequently presented

The Royal Princely Award to:

President Ali Gedikoglu

Dr. Hong Tao-Tze

Dr. Bernard Fialkoff

Artist Emmanuella Sanon,

Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon



FOWPAL's Ceremonial Bell of World Peace and Love, was rung by

Ludwig Alpers

Dr. Hanette Gomez

Paul Infante Monozca

All of whom announced their wish for the world. The Bell, now rung by over 635 global leaders,

symbolizes a collective hope for a world guided by conscience, not conflict.



Time for Truth Global Leadership Awards- Dr. Bernard and Maria Lozada Fialkoff presented:

President Ali Gedikoglu of COJEP International

Dr. Hong Tao-Tze of FOWPAL

Goodwill Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon.

The weekend of activities were celebrated with songs by International Recording Artists - Mariana Camacho (Columbia), Rafael "Bomba" Brito (Dom Rep), Cherry Ann Joseph-Hislop (Caribbean) and Nicola Khoury (South Africa); With a special unified performance of “We Are the World”, calling for unity, tolerance and collaboration.

Dr. Fialkoff closing remarks called for unity in action “Peace can emerge from shared values rooted in a long held simple, timeless truth echoed across every culture. The Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Matthew 7:12

Indian Mahābhārata

Persian Zoroastrianism

Hebrew Leviticus 19:18

Precept 20 The Way to Happiness

Peace begins with how we treat one another and our personal example. Imagine if we in this room decided to live, teach, defend and inspire others on these virtues. In a world often distracted by religious division; let us decide to respect the religious beliefs of others; and the divine right of man to seek their own truth; And let us re-ignite the universal wisdom of our traditions and philosophers—to live in compassion, tolerance, and justice.

Now, May 16, 2025 at the UN is not the end of a conference, but the beginning of a global movement - Where the International Day of Living Together in Peace is recorded in history as the moment mankind in his greatest global institution for collaboration, the United Nations, began a Golden Era that flourished and prospered To The Stars!

Global Time for Truth Summit Celebrating the International Day of Living Together in Peace at the United Nations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.