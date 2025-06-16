IPIM’s Investment Promotion in Thailand Facilitates Three GMP Traditional Chinese Medicines’ Global Debut at MIF

MACAU, June 16 - From 4 to 6 June, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) attended the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates” and the “Experience Macao” roadshow organised in Bangkok, Thailand by the Macao Government Tourism Office. During this period, they visited several well-known Thai companies to promote investment and inspected a Chinese medicine wellness center operated by a Macao company to learn about its operation.

IPIM visited some of the well known Fortune 500 companies in Thailand and inspected a large GMP pharmaceutical factory of a publicly listed health enterprise. During this visit, Executive President of the Macao Chinese Medicine & Comprehensive Health Manufacturing Supply and Retailers Commercial Association Ng Si Tak stated that member companies had formed a joint venture with Thai publicly listed health enterprises. They produced three qualified GMP medicines using an innovative model of “Thailand R&D, dual registration in Thailand and Macao, and production in Hengqin”, which will be globally premiered at the 30th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF). Their Thai partners also expressed optimism about Macao receiving a large number of tourists every year, which is beneficial for providing customer flow for drug retail through online and offline channels. Additionally, IPIM visited a high-end shopping centre group in Thailand, wellness spa, and seafood dining chain brands. The relevant companies expressed interest in expanding their business in Macao through the Investor's “One-stop Service" provided by IPIM.

During their time in Thailand, IPIM inspected a Chinese medicine wellness centre established by Macao-capital enterprises. The person in charge stated that the wellness centre successfully promoted Macao's traditional Chinese medicine stories and culture in Thailand, winning attention through collaboration with renowned Macao Chinese medicine practitioners. They plan to combine Macao's “tourism + convention” elements to attract Thai clients to participate in health-related exhibitions and activities in Macao. The Chinese medicine practitioners from Thailand would also visit Macao to promote bilateral exchanges in the medical industry through exchange and co-operation platforms between China, Thailand, and Macao. Partnering Chinese medicine practitioners noted that they discovered local developmental potential during previous visits to Thailand with the SAR government and hope to further promote the concept of “preventive treatment” through projects in Thailand, assisting Macao's Chinese medicine brands in expanding overseas markets and enhancing international influence.

Through this trip, IPIM also had in-depth exchanges with local leaders, business representatives, and the financial sector, and introduced them to the upcoming 30th MIF and the 18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention, which will be held in Macao in October and November respectively. They encouraged participation in these events to gain firsthand understanding of the investment environment in Macao and Hengqin and explore business opportunities.