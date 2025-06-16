IPIM Joins Forces with the Industrial Association of Macau to Showcase "Made-in-Macao, Macao Brand" at THAIFEX to Enhance Macao Enterprises' Visibility

MACAU, June 16 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), together with the Industrial Association of Macau, has brought 22 Macao enterprises and nearly 300 “Made-in-Macao, Macao Brand” products to the five-day “THAIFEX - ANUGA ASIA 2025”. During the event, Macao businesses showcased the unique features and advantages of Macao products to 73 international buyers from 29 countries and regions, resulting in over 350 business negotiations. The participating Macao enterprises reached preliminary co-operation intentions with companies from Southeast Asia, mainland China, Europe, Hong Kong, and other regions. This not only highlights the unique charm of Macao products but also builds an effective platform for Macao SMEs to "go global", deepening international exchanges and enhancing the exposure of Macao brands internationally.

Drawing Wisdom from International Society, Exploring Co-operation Opportunities

The head of a noodle company producing "Made-Macao" products stated that participating in Asia's largest food expo is an excellent opportunity to showcase “Made-in-Macao” products. Through the business networking activities arranged by IPIM, they were able to meet and reach co-operation intentions with companies from various countries and regions, which is significant for promoting “Made-in-Macao” products.

The head of a "Macao Brand" tea company pointed out that the expo allowed the company to better understand the demands and trends of the international market, laying a solid foundation for Macao products to enter the halal market. With the dual quality assurance of "M-Mark" Quality Certification and "Halal Certification", Macao enterprises are gradually creating a new trend of cross-industry integration and diversifying their industry development.

"Experiential Marketing + Digital Connection" Combination

IPIM invited representatives from local Chinese supermarkets in Thailand to visit the "Macao Pavilion" for discussions with exhibitors, sharing the story of Macao and seeking market opportunities for “Made-in-Macao” and “Macao Brand” products. This highlights Macao's role as a precise connector in the “China-Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSC) Platform.” During the expo, Macao exhibitors conducted 30 tasting activities, allowing customers from around the world to enjoy Macao's unique cuisines in Thailand. Additionally, participating enterprises could engage interactively to learn more about international standards, so as to improve product quality, and especially build customer trust and recognition for products after obtaining "halal certification", thus expanding into broader markets.

Comprehensive Promotion of "Macao and Hengqin Exhibition" Advantages

During the expo, IPIM Director Elaine Wong also visited the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade's representative office in Thailand and met with international exhibition organisers to promote the advantages of the Macao and Hengqin exhibitions. She invited them to inspect exhibition facilities in Macao and Hengqin while presenting Macao's awards in the exhibition industry, and discussing new opportunities for various exhibition activities to be hosted in Macao under the “1+4” economic appropriately diversified development strategy.

Looking ahead, IPIM will continue to organise groups to join exhibitions, empowering Macao enterprises to expand their international market and achieve a model of “attracting investment through exhibitions, fostering co-operation through exhibitions, and empowering through exhibitions”. At the same time, leveraging the advantages of the “China-PSC Platform,” it will strengthen confidence in the diversified development of Macao industries in the ASEAN and international markets.