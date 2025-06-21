CE visits local neighbourhoods to assess community economy

MACAU, June 21 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today paid a visit to Patane Market, the Ilha Verde district, and the Fai Chi Kei neighbourhood to evaluate the local business environment. He also visited the former Yat Yuen Canidrome site to review plans for its redevelopment into a proposed Citizens’ Sports Park.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Mr Sam highlighted the success of community-specific businesses in attracting residents and tourists alike, emphasising the Government’s commitment to enhancing the vitality, appeal, and competitiveness of the local neighbourhood economy through multi-dimensional measures. He further pledged to optimise community-based public facilities.

During his visit to Patane Municipal Market Complex, accompanied by the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, Mr Sam engaged with local vendors to discuss trading conditions and other operational matters. He visited the market’s food court, interacting with members of the public, and encouraging food vendors to innovate and develop unique offerings to attract more customers.

Later, accompanied by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, Mr Sam reviewed the latest economic developments in Ilha Verde and Fai Chi Kei, visiting local businesses to gather feedback on the current business environment. He toured the large-scale community event “Flora Fête with Sanrio characters” and the Patriotic Education Pavilion operated by the Education and Youth Development Bureau, engaging with students at the facility.

The Chief Executive concluded his tour of local neighbourhoods at the former Yat Yuen Canidrome site. There, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man, briefed him on the progress regarding plans to redevelop the site into a proposed Citizens’ Sports Park.

In his remarks to reporters, Mr Sam emphasised the importance of understanding economic conditions at community level, and listening to local business operators. He cited the case of the Patane Market food court as a successful example of market revitalisation, and called for collaborative efforts to enhance the local business environment.

Secretary Tai said the “Flora Fête with Sanrio characters” promotional event, which runs for a total of 80 days, had already attracted more than 240,000 visits, demonstrating its effectiveness. Departments under his portfolio were preparing further initiatives to boost the community economy and support digital transformation of small- and medium-sized enterprises in the northern districts of Macao peninsula, he added.

Regarding the former Yat Yuen Canidrome site, Mr Sam stated that its redevelopment into a Citizens’ Sports Park would proceed in two zones, with the tender process for the first zone of the redevelopment to start soon. The project would help address the shortage of public facilities in the densely-populated northern districts of Macao peninsula. The revamp process was expected to cause minimal disruption to operations at the nearby Lin Fong Sports Centre and to meet the need of the people in the northern districts.

The Chief Executive noted the smooth progress of construction work related to the Macao Light Rail Transit East Line, which will connect the northern area of Macao peninsula to Taipa. The recent transfer of jurisdiction to Macao of the V-shaped piece of land east of the Border Gate would facilitate the extension of the line to Qingmao Port, Mr Sam stated. Studies were currently under way to extend the light rail from Qingmao Port to Fai Chi Kei and the future Citizens’ Sports Park, with the aim of alleviating traffic congestion.

Secretary Tam said the Citizens’ Sports Park would include an underground car park with more than 400 spaces. Road networks around the Citizens’ Sports Park would be adjusted, and pedestrian bridges with barrier-free facilities would link the park to nearby walkways, he added.

In addition, Mr Sam said the two sites in Taipa, where the former Macau Jockey Club and the Ocean World project were respectively located, were reserved for future development.

The new-term Government prioritises understanding the local economic and social environment via community engagement. Further district inspections would be held in the future, said the Chief Executive.

When asked by reporters about a planned summer visit to Portugal, Mr Sam said it had been postponed to autumn due to the government transition process in Portugal. Visits to Spain and Brussels, in Belgium, were currently under coordination.