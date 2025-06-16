MY.music Partners With OneAir AI to Launch traveldiscount.MUSIC With Exclusive Travel Savings for Music Creators

OneAir’s AI-powered engine boosts profit margins by rebooking hotels and flights at lower rates

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My.music Ltd, the official technology partner of the .MUSIC top-level domain (TLD), has partnered with OneAir AI, a leading global travel SaaS platform, to launch traveldiscount.MUSIC, a fully branded members-only travel portal for verified music creators, powered by OneAir’s dynamic pricing and automated optimization engine.MY.music users get exclusive access to private net rates on more than 2 million hotels and 700 airlines. traveldiscount.MUSIC is powered by OneAir’s proprietary technology, which continuously monitors bookings and automatically rebooks reservations at lower prices when rates drop. This ensures that creators not only get the best deal at checkout but continue to save even after they book.“This is not just another discount site. traveldiscount.MUSIC is a technology-backed platform built for how today’s artists live and work,” said Peter Lee, founder and CEO of MY.music. “Powered by OneAir, our members are saving on travel while touring, recording and collaborating globally.”The .MUSIC domain is a verified top-level domain created exclusively for the music industry. Artists, producers, songwriters, labels, organizations and music-related businesses must prove industry affiliation in order to register, ensuring a trusted ecosystem. All domain holders receive access to traveldiscount.MUSIC as part of their .MUSIC membership.Since its launch, the platform has been rapidly adopted by thousands of .MUSIC members. It offers a seamless booking experience with exclusive rates and automated savings, allowing members to book with confidence knowing their price is continuously optimized by OneAir’s real-time rebooking engine.“OneAir was built to unlock hidden travel savings that most platforms leave behind, and this partnership with MY.music puts that power directly into the hands of members,” said Rahul Ramadoss, co-founder and CEO of OneAir. “It’s a perfect fit. They have the community, we have the technology, and together we’ve created something that’s saving thousands of members money on every trip.”This partnership highlights a growing movement in the music economy, where community-driven platforms are integrating enterprise-grade technology to unlock real-world value. As global touring returns and demand for flexible travel increases, traveldiscount.MUSIC is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of the modern music industry.To learn how OneAir’s platform can help you launch your own branded travel offering, increase booking profits, and deliver exceptional value to your customers, visit oneair.ai/b2b-partner-solutions.About MY.musicMY.music is a pioneering technology company focused on developing innovative digital services for the global music community. As a strategic partner of the official .MUSIC Registry, the company delivers a wide range of connected music tools such as .MUSIC Mail, SmartPage websites, and upcoming fan engagement platforms, all integrated seamlessly with .MUSIC domains. my.music Ltd. is redefining how music professionals establish their presence, connect with audiences, and thrive in the digital age.About OneAir AI OneAir AI is a global travel technology company offering an advanced AI-powered SaaS platform that helps partners unlock hidden savings, optimize bookings, and maximize profitability. Its proprietary pricing engine monitors reservations in real time and automatically rebooks when prices drop, ensuring users never overpay. OneAir powers white label solutions for travel clubs, entrepreneurs, member communities, and enterprise organizations worldwide.

