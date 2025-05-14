OneAir AI Launches Groundbreaking AI Powered Post Booking Profit Optimization Platform for Travel Professionals

OneAir’s AI-powered engine boosts profit margins by rebooking hotels and flights at lower rates

Travel agents can increase booking profits by up to 40 percent with automated post booking tools and access to privately negotiated rates

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneAir AI, a leading travel technology company, has launched a groundbreaking AI-powered booking platform designed to help travel professionals increase profitability, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional value to their customers. By integrating real-time price intelligence, advanced automation, big data, and access to private pre-negotiated rates, OneAir enables agents to optimize bookings and unlock new revenue opportunities.Built to solve long-standing inefficiencies in the travel booking process, the platform equips agents with dynamic pricing tools, exclusive rate access, and intelligent post booking automation. Travel professionals can improve margins by up to 40 percent by automatically monitoring confirmed reservations for price drops and rebooking at lower rates without any manual effort.“For years, travel entrepreneurs have been forced to work with fragmented systems and outdated tools. With OneAir, we have reimagined what modern travel technology should be. Our platform empowers them to grow earnings, turn price volatility into profit, and build long-term customer trust in an increasingly competitive market,” said Rahul Ramadoss, CEO and Co-Founder of OneAir AI.A Smarter Way to Book and Earn MorePowered by machine learning, OneAir automates pricing decisions and simplifies the full booking workflow. With access to over 2 million accommodations and 700 top-rated airlines, agents can offer exclusive hotel and flight deals through private pre-negotiated rates that are not available on public travel sites.Key features include:• AI-Powered Deal-Driven Hotel and Flight Booking Engine – Secure exclusive rates and automate bookings with smart technology that enhances efficiency and increases conversions Smart Hotel Price Monitoring and Automatic Rebooking – Rebooks hotel reservations at lower rates when prices drop, boosting agent profit margins automatically Smart Flight Fare Monitoring and Re-Ticketing – Tracks airfare after ticketing and enables seamless re-ticketing when lower fares become available.• Advanced Price Comparison Tool – Instantly compares rates across major platforms to support confident pricing decisions and deliver outstanding value.• Custom Branded Booking Site – Launch a white-labeled platform with full control over pricing, commissions, and the complete customer journey.• Email Proposals with Payment Integration – Share personalized travel offers with embedded booking and payment options to accelerate conversions.• Real-Time Deal Alerts and Social Sharing – Promote time-sensitive, high-converting offers instantly to increase engagement and drive bookings.• Automated Customer Messaging – Send confirmations, updates, and reminders in your brand’s voice to ensure a smooth travel experience.• Integrated CRM, Performance, and Revenue Dashboard – Manage client relationships, monitor sales team performance, and access real-time analytics and pricing tools to optimize profitability and business growth.With more than 285 global suppliers and support for over 150 payment methods in 130 currencies, OneAir offers enterprise-grade scalability, flexibility, and global reach. From solo travel advisors to large agency networks, the platform enables professionals to grow sales, build customer loyalty, and deliver exceptional value without increasing operational burden.To explore how OneAir’s platform can help your agency increase profits and deliver exceptional value, visit the https://www.oneair.ai/b2b-partner-solutions/ About OneAir AIOneAir AI is a global travel technology company offering an advanced AI-powered SaaS platform that empowers travel professionals to optimize bookings, increase profitability, and deliver measurable post-booking value. Through proprietary pricing intelligence and automation tools, OneAir helps agents unlock hidden savings, scale efficiently, and provide exceptional service to their clients. To find out more about OneAir, visit www.oneair.ai/b2b-partner-solutions/

