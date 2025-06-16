Hyper Valuation Services Hires Mark Stevens to Lead the Newly Launched Diligence Services Division

HVS Expands its Range of Complementary Collateral Monitoring Products with Field Exams

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyper Valuation Services (“HVS”), a division of HyperAMS, announced that with the hiring of Mark Stevens as Managing Director of the newly launched Diligence Services division, it now provides clients with an expanded range of complementary collateral monitoring services, including field exams and inventory test counts. In his new role at HVS, Stevens will focus on building HVS’ new field exam practice and will work closely with the existing appraisal teams to create synergies and value for clients.

President of HVS Jonathan Deptula said, “We are pleased to welcome Mark to our team. Not only can clients that have come to trust HVS for timely and accurate appraisals now rely on us for field exams and similar services, but the unique collaborative relationship between the field exam and appraisal practice will allow for significant efficiencies that lenders and companies will appreciate.”

Stevens has over 15 years of professional experience performing collateral due diligence field exam engagements for asset-based lenders, as well as audit and financial due diligence for M&A transactions. His diligence experience spans both the middle-market and larger syndicated transactions (domestic and international), ranging from $5 million to $1 billion in facility size. Stevens has worked across a variety of industries, including consumer products, industrial, logistics, transportation, energy, professional services, metals, and agriculture.

“I’m looking forward to applying my extensive experience within the lender services and field exam industry to lead the new Diligence Services vertical here at HVS,” said Stevens. “Clients can expect to receive exceptional client service throughout the diligence process along with tailored deliverables that meet deadlines and requirements. I also look forward to partnering with the appraisal team to create a streamlined process for both field exam and appraisal work.”

HVS’ new client offerings include survey (new business) field exams, recurring examinations, as well as inventory collateral test counts.

