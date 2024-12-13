HYPERAMS and Rabin Worldwide Announce Auction of State-of-the-Art Food Processing Equipment

From high-performance microwave cooking systems to advanced robotic case packers and automated shredding solutions, this presents a unique opportunity for food manufacturers to acquire top-tier assets” — David Fiegel, Managing Director

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HYPERAMS, LLC, in partnership with Rabin Worldwide, has been commissioned to conduct an exclusive online-only auction for an extraordinary collection of late-model food processing and packaging equipment from a former cheese snack production facility. The auction, featuring worldwide bidding via BidSpotter, will close on January 8, 2025.

This premier equipment package includes advanced, versatile systems ideal for baked snack and food processing operations. Of particular note is the state-of-the-art packaging and processing equipment, offering flexibility and efficiency for food manufacturers looking to modernize their production lines.

David Fiegel, Managing Director at HYPERAMS, noted "this offering includes cutting-edge processing and packaging equipment in pristine condition. From high-performance microwave cooking systems to advanced robotic case packers and automated shredding solutions, this auction presents a unique opportunity for food manufacturers to acquire top-tier assets."

Highlighted Equipment Includes:

- (3) AM-TEK Modular Microwave Cooking & Drying Systems with Ferrite MIP-9 microwaves

- PFM D400 horizontal form, fill & seal packaging system with Delcor LSP1-100 robotic case packers and (2) Fanuc M-101A robots

- MPB RC-700 stainless vertical form, fill & seal bagger with Delcor LSP1-100 robotic case packers and (2) Fanuc M-101A robots

- YMD 907-20 cartoner-case packer with accumulator, (2) Combi 2EZ-HM and (2) Klippenstein RSC case erectors, and Yaskawa robotic palletizers

- Urschel Affinity cheese grader-shredder & Comitrol grinder

- Deville Technologies Flexifam shredder grinder

- Complete plant support equipment including boilers, compressors, CIP systems, and more

The auction catalog with complete listings and photos is available via BidSpotter:

https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/rabinhyper/catalogue-id-rabinh10000

Auction Details:

Date: Bidding opens January 3, 2025 and bids begin closing January 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM CT

Location: Online-Only Auction with Worldwide Bidding

About HYPERAMS, LLC

HYPERAMS specializes in asset monetization solutions, including appraisals, auctions, and liquidations, serving secured creditors and businesses across industries.

About Rabin Worldwide

Rabin Worldwide is a leading industrial auction and asset recovery firm with a global reach, managing large-scale sales of industrial assets.



