State Visit by President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, 15 - 16 June 2025

President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will make a State Visit to Singapore on 16 June 2025. This will be President Prabowo’s first State Visit to Singapore.



President Prabowo will receive a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. President Tharman will host a State Banquet in honour of President Prabowo.



President Prabowo will meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat. As the highest-level platform between the two countries, the annual Leaders’ Retreat is testament to the excellent bilateral relations and strong interpersonal ties between our leaders. This will be President Prabowo and Prime Minister Wong’s first Leaders’ Retreat in their current capacities.

Prime Minister Wong and President Prabowo will review the strong and substantive cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia and chart the way forward. Singapore and Indonesia share a longstanding friendship and collaborate closely in key areas such as defence, the green economy, and connectivity.

President Prabowo will be accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for People's Empowerment Muhaimin Iskandar, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian, Minister of Law Supratman Andi Agtas, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Housing and Settlement Maruarar Sirait, Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman, Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry Rosan Roeslani, and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 JUNE 2025