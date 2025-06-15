Emanuel County, GA (June 15, 2025) - At the request of the Twin City Police Department and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Zaria Khadejah Carr, age 27, of Twin City, GA.

On June 14, 2025, at about 9:30 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to the 100 block of 5th Avenue, Twin City, Emanuel County, GA, regarding a domestic disturbance. The Twin City Police Department, the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office and Emanuel County EMS responded to the location. When officers arrived, they found Zaria unconscious, and she was later pronounced dead.

Zaria’s husband, Shamarcus Jameal Carr, age 36 of Twin City, GA, could not be located. Zaria’s 2021 Dodge Challenger was also missing. An alert was put out for Zaria’s car. Just after 11:00 p.m., law enforcement was alerted that the car was in the Wayne County, GA area. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office located the car and attempted to stop the car.Shamarcus was inside the car and shot himself. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Shamarcus Jameal Carr’s death is being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office will complete an autopsy on Zaria Carr.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Twin City Police Department at 478-763-4140. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.