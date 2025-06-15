CPR Classes Near Me Brings Premier CPR and First Aid Training to the Philadelphia Area

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPR Classes Near Me, a leading provider of certified CPR and First Aid training, has expanded into the Philadelphia region with the opening of a new training center located at 5 N Cannon Ave, Unit 201, Lansdale, PA 19446.Serving individuals, healthcare professionals, and local businesses, the Lansdale location offers hands-on CPR, AED, and First Aid certification courses aligned with the American Heart Association (AHA). Taught by experienced local instructors, the courses are designed to be engaging, practical, and accessible to all skill levels.With a national reputation for quality training and a user-friendly sign-up process, CPR Classes Near Me is meeting the growing demand for lifesaving education in communities across the U.S.“We’re proud to be expanding into the greater Philadelphia area and look forward to helping more people gain the skills to save a life,” said Rich Bussey, CGO. “Whether you’re an individual looking to get certified or a company needing group training, we make the process simple, professional, and effective.”CPR Classes Near Me continues to grow at an impressive rate, providing trusted certification services coast to coast. The Lansdale facility offers flexible class times and onsite training options for schools, gyms, medical offices, and more.To register or learn more, call (215) 966-3828 or visit www.cprclassesnearme.com

