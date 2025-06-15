Submit Release
CPR Classes Near Me Opens New Location in Miami Lakes to Serve Hialeah and Surrounding Areas

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPR Classes Near Me, a nationally trusted provider of American Heart Association (AHA) CPR and First Aid certification, has opened its newest location at 6625 Miami Lakes Dr #101, Miami Lakes, FL 33014, expanding access to life-saving training in the Hialeah and greater Miami area.

This new facility offers CPR, AED, and First Aid certification classes for individuals, families, healthcare professionals, and local businesses. All courses are taught by certified local instructors and follow the latest AHA guidelines, ensuring participants receive high-quality, hands-on instruction that meets national standards.

With a reputation for excellence and a focus on convenience, CPR Classes Near Me continues to grow rapidly, responding to the increasing need for certified emergency responders in homes, schools, and workplaces.

“We’re excited to bring our professional, community-focused CPR training to Miami Lakes,” Joe Hess, COO. “Our goal is to empower everyday people with the knowledge and confidence to act quickly in an emergency.”
Classes are available throughout the week with flexible scheduling and group training options. CPR Classes Near Me also partners with businesses and organizations to offer onsite certification for teams and employees.

To learn more or to register for a class, call (754) 946-2626 or visit www.cprclassesnearme.com.

Jamie Hess
CPR Classes Near Me
+1 754-946-2626
email us here
