Willrich Precision Instrument Company Named Strategic Partner in U.S. Army’s 155mm Artillery Modernization Project

New U.S. Army artillery facility features Willrich Precision's custom inspection solutions to ensure quality and consistency at scale

We are honored to contribute to this significant advancement in our nation’s defense manufacturing.” — Brandon Rothweiler, Territory Sales Engineer

CRESSKILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willrich Precision Instrument Company , a leader in metrology and inspection solutions, has been named a key partner in General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems’ (GD-OTS) new 155mm artillery project. The collaboration supports the U.S. Army’s ongoing efforts to expand and modernize its munitions production capabilities at the newly inaugurated Load, Assemble, and Pack (LAP) facility in Camden, Arkansas.The Army’s investment in the Camden LAP facility represents a major milestone in rebuilding the nation's defense industrial base. Designed to meet increasing global demand for critical munitions, the facility will ultimately produce 50,000 high-explosive 155mm projectiles each month—doubling the Army’s output capacity. To support this mission, GD-OTS has outfitted the facility with state-of-the-art automation and digital tracking systems to ensure reliability, repeatability, and compliance with rigorous military specifications.Willrich Precision was invited to the facility’s ribbon-cutting ceremony in April 2025, where it was recognized for supplying custom in-line inspection gages integral to the facility’s high-throughput production lines. These tools play a vital role in maintaining the dimensional integrity and safety of every projectile produced. As automation accelerates production, Willrich’s inspection solutions act as the final safeguard—ensuring each unit meets precise quality standards before it reaches the field.“We are honored to contribute to this significant advancement in our nation’s defense manufacturing,” said Brandon Rothweiler, Territory Sales Engineer at Willrich Precision. “Our collaboration with GD-OTS and partners like Weldon Solutions exemplifies the power of industry partnerships in delivering cutting-edge solutions for national security.”Willrich’s involvement underscores the increasing importance of precision metrology in modern defense manufacturing. As facilities adopt more automated and digitally driven processes, the demand for real-time, high-accuracy inspection grows. Willrich’s custom solutions are tailored to meet these challenges, ensuring seamless integration with robotic lines while delivering dependable, high-speed measurements.Founded in 1971, Willrich Precision Instrument Company is an ISO 9001:2008 registered firm specializing in gaging , inspection, and metrology solutions. The company offers a wide range of products, including laser systems, thread gauges, calipers, micrometers , bore gages, and vision systems. Its clients span industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical devices, defense, and advanced manufacturing.About Willrich Precision Instrument CompanyWillrich Precision Instrument Company, based in Cresskill, New Jersey, has over 45 years of experience in providing high-quality metrology and inspection solutions. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including custom metrology instruments, calibration services, and metrology education. Willrich Precision is committed to delivering precise measurement solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients and advance American manufacturing excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.