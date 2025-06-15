Crowning a Champion Dad: Dr Bernard Wh Jennings Named National 'Father of the Year' at International Gala in Fort Pierce

IFA - Father of the Year Gala 2025 Ethan Jennings & his Dad Dr Bernard Wh Jennings pose for Father of the year The Jennings Family pose for a photo after Dad wins Father of the Year! Anna Pierre, Founder of the International Fathers Association, Inc The Honorable State Representative Berny Jacques - Keynote Speaker at the IFA Gala

Dr. Bernard WH Jennings named “Father of the Year” at IFA gala, honoring 10 exceptional dads for leadership, love, and lasting impact.

FT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the eve of Father’s Day, the International Fathers’ Association hosted its 34th Annual “Father of the Year & Daddy of the Year” awards gala at the Boys & Girls Club in Fort Pierce, Florida. The night shimmered with dignity, pride, and purpose as ten esteemed nominees—each a pillar in their community—were honored for their extraordinary commitment to fatherhood.

The 2025 nominees for Father of the Year included:

Patrick Eliancy, Rod Smith, Will Armstead, Pierre Philantrope, Dr. Bernard WH Jennings, Isaac L. Jones, Pastor Travis O'Neal, Bito David, Mora Etienne Jr., King Sena, and Dr. Ernabhor Ighodaro.

But it was Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings, a tireless advocate for fathers’ rights and civic leadership, who ultimately received the prestigious title of “Father of the Year.”

This momentous occasion not only marked a personal milestone for Dr. Jennings but served as a poignant reminder of the essential role fathers play in shaping their families, communities, and the nation.

👑 A Special Family Moment

As the crowd of supporters, family members, and dignitaries looked on, the energy in the room shifted from celebratory to heartfelt when Dr. Jennings’s 10-year-old son, Ethan, made a bold and touching request. Beaming with pride and joy, Ethan insisted to the event’s host, Anna Pierre, that he be the one to place the crown on his father’s head.

In a gesture that captured the very soul of the evening, Pierre agreed—and Ethan, with a grin that never left his face, crowned his father in front of an emotional audience. The two were joined by Dr. Jennings’s wife, Vanessa Cassis Jennings, adding to the evening’s spirit of family unity and love.

🏛️ Who Is Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings?

Dr. Jennings a Florida Supreme Court-certified mediator, civic leader, Trustee of Florida Memorial University and the President and CEO of the New Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce. He was recently appointed to the board of the Foundation of Youth and Economic Development. He is also the visionary behind Ethan’s Good Dad Act, a legal and legislative movement inspired by his own fatherhood journey and enshrined in Florida law as HB 775, granting unwed biological fathers automatic rights to shared custody when they sign a birth certificate.

Through his advocacy at GoodDadAct.com and EthansGoodDadAct.com, Dr. Jennings has sparked national conversations around responsible fatherhood, family court reform, and co-parenting equity. His bestselling book, Ethan’s Good Dad Act: A Father Turns Lemons Into Lemonade, continues to influence thought leaders, lawmakers, and parents across the country.

Beyond advocacy, he serves as a political consultant, an elected official as he serves as the 24th Congressional Delegate in South Florida, and a longtime champion for economic and civic development in Miami-Dade County. Through his leadership of the New Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce, he connects minority-owned businesses, fosters local entrepreneurship, and facilitates government partnerships that create jobs and uplift neighborhoods.

🌍 The International Fathers’ Association: Honoring Fatherhood Since 1991

Founded by Haitian-American nurse, author, and activist Anna Pierre, the International Fathers’ Association was established in 1991 to elevate the image of fatherhood, especially in communities where paternal roles are too often overlooked or under-supported.

Pierre, who holds degrees in Public Health and Health Services Administration, formed the organization to recognize fathers making extraordinary contributions at home and in society. Over the past 34 years, the IFA has grown into an internationally respected platform that honors and empowers fathers through public recognition, policy advocacy, and community service events.

“The goal,” said Pierre during Saturday night’s gala, “has always been to make fatherhood visible, valued, and celebrated. Fathers are the cornerstone of strong families and healthy communities.” 🇺🇸 Father’s Day: A National Celebration of Love, Leadership & Legacy

As Americans across the country gather today to celebrate Father’s Day 2025, this year’s celebration takes on a deeper resonance. In an era where families face complex legal, social, and economic challenges, honoring the role of responsible, loving, and present fathers becomes even more vital.

Dr. Jennings’s recognition symbolizes the modern American dad—active, empathetic, and courageous in the face of personal and systemic obstacles. His win is not just an individual accolade—it’s a message to fathers everywhere: your presence matters, your voice is needed, and your children are watching.

💬 In Dr. Jennings’s Words:

“This is not just my crown—this belongs to every father fighting to be in their child’s life, to every man balancing work and parenting, and to every kid like Ethan who believes in their dad. Being a good father isn’t just a role—it’s a purpose.”

📸 A Night to Remember

With the crown placed gently by Ethan’s hands and thunderous applause filling the Fort Pierce venue, the 34th International Fathers’ Association gala was more than an award ceremony—it was a celebration of hope, a triumph of love, and a powerful testament to the enduring strength of family.

And with ten men standing tall as nominees—Patrick Eliancy, Rod Smith, Will Armstead, Pierre Philantrope, Dr. Bernard WH Jennings, Isaac L. Jones, Pastor Travis O'Neal, Bito David, Mora Etienne Jr., King Sena, and Dr. Ernabhor Ighodaro—the future of American fatherhood is clearly in strong, capable hands. As a runner up Bito David was named "Daddy of the Year".

From all corners of the nation: Happy Father’s Day. May the legacy of leaders like Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings continue to inspire the next generation of great dads.

A tribute to fathers!

