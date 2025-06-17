Veterans for America First (VFAF) Endorses Ret. US Army Colonel Emilio T. Gonzalez for City of Miami Mayor

Emilio Gonzalez Receives Veterans For America First Endorsement on US Army 250th Year Ret. Colonel Emilio Gonzalez For City of Miami Mayor Celebrates 250 Years of US Army Army Colonel Emilio Gonzalez Runs Campaign for City of Miami Mayor November 2025

National Security Expert, Former Army Attaché and Former City of Miami Manager Receives Prestigious VFAF Endorsement on the 250th Army Birthday

With a dire need for accountability, transparency, and fiscal responsibility, Colonel Gonzalez is dedicated to delivering services for Miami's residents and prioritizing people over politics.” — Christi Reeves-Tasker. Natl. Press Sect. Veterans for America First

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To mark the celebration of the 250th Army celebration, Veterans for America First (VFAF.us), the original veterans coalition to endorse Donald J. Trump in 2015, has officially endorsed retired U.S. Army Colonel Emilio Gonzalez for Miami Mayor for the City of Miami . The announcement was made by Christi Reeves-Tasker, VFAF National Press Secretary and District 17 Committeewoman for the Republican Executive Committee of Miami-Dade County and granddaughter of late Army Attaché Hammond B. Davis. https://www.gainesvilletimes.com/news/gainesville-world-war-ii-vet-remembered-through-granddaughters-texas-charity-work/ Gonzalez, a decorated Army officer, former U.S. Army Attaché, and national security expert, has a longstanding record of service to both country and community. His leadership roles include Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), City Manager of Miami, and CEO of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.As Miami’s City Manager, Gonzalez oversaw historic improvements in city governance, including:Upgraded municipal bond ratings to their highest levels:– Billions in investments and economic development– Record-low crime rates and reduced millage– Adoption of fiscal and technological innovations“Colonel Gonzalez has not only served his country with distinction, but he also transformed the City of Miami with transparent, fiscally responsible leadership,” said Tasker. “He embodies the kind of values VFAF fights for.”Despite opposition from political insiders, Gonzalez maintained a strong record of integrity, service, and innovation. In 2024, he was appointed to the Florida Treasury Investment Council by CFO Jimmy Patronis, and later to the Department of Commerce Direct-Support Organization by Speaker Paul Renner.Gonzalez’s extensive resume includes:– Service in the U.S. Southern Command and at the White House– A Ph.D. in International Studies and two M.A. degrees– Recognition by nine foreign governments– Awards, including the Gladfelter Award and Carnegie’s “Great Immigrant/Great American” honorAs a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and serving on advisory boards for the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and the Vandenberg Coalition, retired Colonel Gonzalez is often seen on major news stations as a guest and commentator.On October 6. 2003 Colonel Gonzalez testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee regarding the United States' policy toward Cuba: https://www.c-span.org/person/emilio-gonzalez/1007790/ To support Ret. Colonel Gonzalez's campaign for City of Miami Mayor visit: https://www.emiliogonzalezformiami.com/ Follow Emilio Gonzalez for Miami Mayor on Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emilioformiami Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmilioGonzalezforMiami/ X: https://x.com/Emilioformiami For interviews, media inquiries, or more information, contact: www.VFAF.us Media Contact: Christi Reeves-TaskerNational Press Secretary, Veterans for America FirstSocial Media: @VFAFwarroom or @Christi4Miami

