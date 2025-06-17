Veterans for America First (VFAF) Endorses Ret. US Army Colonel Emilio T. Gonzalez for City of Miami Mayor
National Security Expert, Former Army Attaché and Former City of Miami Manager Receives Prestigious VFAF Endorsement on the 250th Army Birthday
Gonzalez, a decorated Army officer, former U.S. Army Attaché, and national security expert, has a longstanding record of service to both country and community. His leadership roles include Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), City Manager of Miami, and CEO of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.
As Miami’s City Manager, Gonzalez oversaw historic improvements in city governance, including:
Upgraded municipal bond ratings to their highest levels:
– Billions in investments and economic development
– Record-low crime rates and reduced millage
– Adoption of fiscal and technological innovations
“Colonel Gonzalez has not only served his country with distinction, but he also transformed the City of Miami with transparent, fiscally responsible leadership,” said Tasker. “He embodies the kind of values VFAF fights for.”
Despite opposition from political insiders, Gonzalez maintained a strong record of integrity, service, and innovation. In 2024, he was appointed to the Florida Treasury Investment Council by CFO Jimmy Patronis, and later to the Department of Commerce Direct-Support Organization by Speaker Paul Renner.
Gonzalez’s extensive resume includes:
– Service in the U.S. Southern Command and at the White House
– A Ph.D. in International Studies and two M.A. degrees
– Recognition by nine foreign governments
– Awards, including the Gladfelter Award and Carnegie’s “Great Immigrant/Great American” honor
As a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and serving on advisory boards for the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and the Vandenberg Coalition, retired Colonel Gonzalez is often seen on major news stations as a guest and commentator.
On October 6. 2003 Colonel Gonzalez testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee regarding the United States' policy toward Cuba: https://www.c-span.org/person/emilio-gonzalez/1007790/
To support Ret. Colonel Gonzalez's campaign for City of Miami Mayor visit: https://www.emiliogonzalezformiami.com/
Follow Emilio Gonzalez for Miami Mayor on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emilioformiami
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmilioGonzalezforMiami/
X: https://x.com/Emilioformiami
For interviews, media inquiries, or more information, contact: www.VFAF.us
Media Contact: Christi Reeves-Tasker
National Press Secretary, Veterans for America First
Social Media: @VFAFwarroom or @Christi4Miami
Christi Reeves-Tasker
Veterans For America First (VFAF.us)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Emilio T. Gonzalez Accepts Veterans For America First Endorsement Presented by VFAF Nat. Press Sec Christi Reeves Tasker
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.