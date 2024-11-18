Touching Miami With Love Hosts Annual Give Miami Day and Soiree To Fundraise More Than $100,000

Touching Miami with Love hosted a heartfelt Valentine's Dinner as part of our Parent Empowerment Program, where families came together to bond and celebrate. Touching Miami With Love System-Involved Youth Program equipping young adults with essential job skills and certifications for lasting employment opportunities. Touching Miami with Love’s summer program provides children with a full day of engaging activities, nourishing meals, and community-building experiences. The year-round program covers lunch, snacks, and exciting field trips, with weekly summer cookouts.

Benefitting Miami's Children All Year Long Touching Miami With Love Provides Valuable Community Services To Miami's School Children For Critical Services

Touching Miami With Love board and staff provide critical, loving care, essential organization, tools, and opportunities to help Miami's future generations be successful.” — Christi Tasker, Touching Miami With Love Volunteer

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For almost thirty years, Touching Miami With Love has transformed lives and promoted graduation and continuing education for children in the Overtown and Homestead communities. It has served children, youth, and their families. Local Miami businesses and professionals are invited to mentor, donate goods and services, or monetarily support the organization year-round and participate in the Give Miami Day Social Mixer and Fundraiser.Touching Miami With Love promises attendees an inspiring and impactful evening—to encourage you to donate to help the organization continue vital community programs. Every contribution helps us provide life-changing services and resources to those in need.Touching Miami with Love Ministries (TML) will host its annual soiree, Give Miami Day Social Mixer Fundraiser, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The event will be hosted at the Touching Miami With Love headquarters, located at 711 NW 6th Ave, Miami, FL, in historic Overtown.Professionals are encouraged to attend, network, and contribute to a great cause while gaining a deeper insight into Touching Miami With Love's work to empower youth and families. The social mixer is a unique opportunity for professionals from all industries to learn more about the organization and see how it makes a tangible difference in the lives of youth and families in need.Guests can participate in raffles, silent auctions as they graze light appetizers and signature cocktails sponsored by Bill Hansen Catering. Attendees are encouraged to donate as there is also an open wine and beer bar. Valet parking is also available. Register to attend the Give Miami Day Social Mixer Fundraiser or donate to Give Miami Day online.About Touching Miami With Love, Non-Profit OrganizationThe non-profit organization Touching Miami With Love provides holistic year-round programs for approximately 400 students every weekday. It also provides services on most Teacher Planning Days, Spring Break, and Summer Vacations. By providing layers of services, the Touching Miami With Love staff ensures children get the support they need to succeed in and after school.All students in K-5th grade enjoy group literacy, fitness, and devotional time for their spiritual development. Touching Miami With Love's in-school case managers and instructional advocates ensure strong connections in the classroom. Advocates meet with teachers, counselors, and school staff.All students have homework support, including access to technology. Students needing additional academic support get individualized reading intervention and math tutoring with TML Tutors. Children experiencing social-emotional struggles meet with social work interns through long-standing partnerships with the schools of social work at Barry University and FIU.Youth in 6-12th grades have daily access to academic support, emotional support, arts and culture, sports, civic engagement, technology, college readiness, and job training.One night each week at both TML locations is dedicated to spiritual development. The evening begins with a sit-down meal and time of sharing among staff, volunteers, and students. With all the fun of a traditional youth group, students learn about the God who loves them and are challenged to respond.Students tackle tough issues like systemic injustices and participate in annual volunteer events to impact global poverty. Additionally, youth look forward to our yearly out-of-town spiritual retreats for OASIS Camp each spring break with TML partnerships at branches.TML programs alone are often not enough to break strongholds. Partnerships provide intensive therapy to children and youth at TML. The University of Miami’s Mailman Center for Child Development staff has therapy rooms at both TML locations and their staff for parent-child interactive therapy at each location.Board Membership for Touching Miami With LoveTouching Miami With Love Board Members include Carlos Areces, Nadia Castaing, Micah Charge, Jennifer Estime, Nicole Gates, Bill Hanson, Mayela Lanza, Chris Lomax, John Mcwhirter, Javier Perez, Che Scott, Lady Smith, Tammy Snyder, and Nikki Turner.About Give Miami Day Leadership Council Includes:Ken O’ Keefe, Co-Chair - Hudson RandolphChris Adamo - ArkiveGeorge Corton - Westside Capital GroupShari Gonzalez - iHeart RadioAaron Gordon - Schwartz MediaShari Gurken - FairsteadAngelica Santibanez, Co-Chair - AmazonPat Morris - Miami-Dade CountyGary Ressler - TILIA GroupJulia Quinn - CitadelRandi Wolfson - Audubon House & Tropical GardensAdriana Verdeja- University of MiamiA Few Give Miami Day Touching Miami With Love Sponsors Include:AmazonGriffin CatalystRoyal CaribbeaniHeart RadioAmerant BankKnight FoundationThe Fredirck A. DeLuca FoundationStearns Weaver MillerThe Jorge M. Pérez Family FoundationRelated Philanthropic FoundationKen O’KeefeJason StephensLeslie Miller SaointzPatricia & Jean-Jacques BonaThe Jane & Daniel Och Family FoundationThe Julie & Martin Franklin Family FoundationLisa & Victor MendelsonThe Wolfson FamilyJulie & Martin Franklin

