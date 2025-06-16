Filipina Artist Eylsia Surpasses One Million Views After Releasing Tech-Assisted Vocal Track via WorldIPI.com

Eylsia, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach Lisa Pamintuan, President, WORLDIPI.COM and Nicolas of Palm Beach Nicolas of Palm Beach Red Python Handbag

The song and rain music composition written by Eylsia is more than a comeback—it’s a redefinition of what’s possible through talent and technology.” — Lisa Pamintuan, President, WORLDIPI.COM andNicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Pamintuan, President of WorldIPI.com and Nicolas of Palm Beach, announced, "An important new music composition, ‘Sky and Rain’, by Filipina artist Eylsia, has surpassed one million views in under 24 hours with the release of a test vocal track which required a world class vocalist to deliver its power. Her performance was made possible by new voice-restoration technology developed by WorldIPI.com. The early success highlights both public interest and growing conversations around the use of audio innovation in the entertainment industry."

The track, which showcases Eylsia's return to performance following medical complications during the COVID-19 pandemic, was created using proprietary technology that enhances and restores vocal ability. The release marks a potential milestone in the application of voice-assistive tools for artists facing physical limitations.

Lisa Pamintuan, President of WorldIPI.com and Nicolas of Palm Beach, commented, “This technology represents a new frontier for artists with medical restrictions. Eylsia’s test release is a strong indicator that this innovation resonates with today’s audience.”

Eylsia, who remains active behind the scenes as a producer and entrepreneur, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share her voice publicly again.

“After years of vocal limitations, this was a deeply personal moment,” Eylsia said. “Seeing such a strong response so quickly has been incredibly humbling.”

WorldIPI.com is currently exploring plans for Eylsia to become the first new act to launch an international tour as a hologram, incorporating the company’s 3D sound and projection technology. The format would allow her to perform globally without compromising medical safety and make performances accessible at movie-theater pricing.

Pamintuan added: “The song and rain music composition written by Eylsia is more than a comeback—it’s a redefinition of what’s possible through talent and technology. This song is of the quality of a top movie soundtrack and could only be written and performed properly by a major artist. Worldipi.com and Nicolas of Palm Beach are committed to bringing the best entertainment possible to the public at consumer prices that will allow broader audience engagement. Worldipi.com has breakthrough patents in holographic and 3D holographic sound but believes that those technologies should have been introduced to the public at movie ticket prices.

Eylsia is also developing a television series titled 'The Other Side', which will explore how AI and emerging tech are shaping the future of music, media, and identity.



*****

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Sky and Rain - By EYLSIA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.