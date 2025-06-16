Singer Songwriter John McDonald to Debut New Songs at Christmas in July Album Release Concert

Singer Songwriter John McDonald debuts 'I Find Hope' Christmas album on Sunday, July 20th in Melbourne, Florida MC Renee Adams, Host of the 'Don't Worry Beach Happy' radio program Alfie Silva, The Man of Many Voices

Beat the Summer heat with brand, new Christmas songs that blend reggae, rock and island rhythms from 'I Find Hope' album

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beat the heat and take a popsicle break from the dog days of summer with a cool, breezy holiday at the Christmas in July Album Release Concert featuring Space Coast singer-songwriter John McDonald . The event will take place on Sunday, July 20th at Premiere Theaters Oaks 10 in Melbourne. Backed by his talented Trop Rockin' Mango Men, McDonald will perform songs from his Christmas album, 'I Find Hope,' showcasing his signature blend of reggae, rock and island-inspired rhythms.Parrot Heads and music lovers alike are in for a treat as McDonald debuts his latest album 'I Find Hope' at the Christmas in July Album Release Concert. Known for his Floribbean style, McDonald's music is a fusion of Caribbean and Florida influences, creating a sound that is both refreshing and infectious. With his smooth vocals and catchy melodies, McDonald's music is the perfect soundtrack for a summer escape.Accompanied by his crack band the Mango Men, McDonald will take the stage at Premiere Theaters Oaks 10 in Melbourne to perform his new songs live for the first time. The concert promises to be an enthralling experience, filled with feel-good vibes and great music, accompanied by streaming video on a state-of-the-art movie screen. Fans can expect to hear McDonald's singles such as " At the Soggy Dollar Bar " and "She Only Came For the Bongos," as well as new holiday tracks.Guest MC and host of the Don't Worry Beach Happy program on Radio Trop Rock, Renee Adams, will kick off the festivities, bestowing her Flip Flop Friend necklaces on some lucky attendees.Multi-talented entertainer Alfie Silva, The Man of Many Voices, will showcase his amazing display of celebrity impressions, channeling a notorious cabal of iconic personalities.George Trosset, founder of the renowned Christmas Eve bash on Cocoa Beach, Surfing Santas, will also be on hand.Concert goers can jingle some bells and beat the summer heat at the Christmas in July Album Release Concert when John McDonald brings his Floribbean sound to the Space Coast,Doors open at 11:30AM for a pre-Concert cocktail party on the VIP Patio; the show runs from 1:00 to 3:00PM.For more information, visit McDonald's website or follow him on social media for updates and announcements.Event link: https://www.facebook.com/share/19kedWAJij/ Web site: www.johnmcdonaldmusic.com ###

Surfing Santas by John McDonald

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.