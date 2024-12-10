Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Joins Forces with Surfing Santas to Celebrate Christmas Spectacle

The Annual Christmas Eve Surfing Santas of Cocoa Beach event has raised $400,000 for local charities. Space Coast singer songwriter John McDonald was inspired to write a fun, traditional surf song about the joyous Christmas Spirit of the Surfing Santas. John Hughes of Florida Surf Museum, Mike Rogers of Grind For Life & George Trosset of Surfing Santas

Space Coast rocker John McDonald is set to release a fun, surf song & music video inspired by annual Christmas Eve charity event in Cocoa Beach, Surfing Santas!

the new theme song... It's reminiscent of the vintage, California surf sound made famous by the Beach Boys that inspired an entire generation of surfers in the 1960s and 1970s.” — George Trosset CFO Surfing Santas

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Space Coast of Florida is about to get even more festive this holiday season as award-winning singer-songwriter John McDonald has teamed up with the iconic Surfing Santas to write a theme song for their annual Christmas Eve charity event in Cocoa Beach The collaboration has resulted in a high-energy, surf-style song and music video that celebrates the beloved event and its charitable causes. The 2024 party, which is expected to attract thousands of spectators and droves of Surfing Santas, will kick off at 7:30am on December 24th at the end of Minutemen Causeway, located in front of Coconuts on the Beach.McDonald, an accomplished entertainer and front man of his band the Mango Men, is known for his unique blend of reggae, rock, calypso and Afro-Cuban rhythms, including the title cut of his "Islandology" album which was a Trop Rock Music Association Single of the Year. His passion for the ocean and love for his adopted home on the Space Coast made him the perfect fit for this collaboration with Surfing Santas.The song and music video, titled "Surfing Santas on Christmas Eve," captures the fun and festive spirit of the event, while also highlighting its charitable aspect. A portion of the proceeds from Surfing Santas of Cocoa Beach will be donated to local charities, making it a perfect way to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community.The Surfing Santas event, which started in 2009 when founder George Trosset recruited his son and daughter-in-law, has now become a beloved international tradition in locations like Bondi Bay in Sydney, Australia. Every year, thousands of Christmas enthusiasts from all over the planet gather to watch hundreds of Surfing Santas take to the waves in their festive attire.The Space Coast version has raised $400,000, proudly supporting the Florida Surf Museum and Grind For Life. This local, non-profit offers financial and emotional support to cancer patients and their families who incur expenses not covered by insurance, making Surfing Santas a true embodiment of the holiday spirit. With the addition of McDonald's song and music video, this year's event is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.Rockledge, Florida native Trosset, dubbed affectionately as CFO "Chief Fun Officer" of Surfing Santas, explains that he was "blown away when I heard the recording of the new theme song. It's reminiscent of the vintage, California surf sound made famous by the Beach Boys that inspired an entire generation of surfers in the 1960s and 1970s like me. John McDonald superbly captures the sheer joy of the Surfing Santas with an incredible lyric and amazing musical touch!"Don't miss out on the fun and festivities this Christmas Eve in Cocoa Beach! Join the Surfing Santas of Cocoa Beach for an exuberant beach party for a good cause. John McDonald's song and music video are now available on all major streaming platforms, and the event kicks off at 7:30am at the end of Minutemen Causeway. Let's make this holiday season one to remember!For more information, visit the Surfing Santas website at www.surfingsantas.org Surfing Santas founder George Trosset is available for interviews and comments:321-223-6400georgetrosset@me.com###

The music video "Surfing Santas on Christmas Eve" was produced by Dan Jones, Cocoa Beach Productions: https://cocoabeachweb.com/

