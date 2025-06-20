NutriSelect Files Provisional Patent for Precision Supplement Intelligence™ Platform

NutriSelect.ai — Precision Supplement Intelligence™. Where AI meets clinical science to personalize wellness, track real-time progress, and empower consumers to make smarter, evidence-based health decisions. Dr. Bill Clark, PhD, Founder & CEO of NutriSelect.ai — a 25+ year industry veteran, scientist, and wellness innovator leading the charge in AI-powered, personalized supplement science.

Revolutionary AI system aims to transform how consumers choose dietary supplements through science-backed personalization.

Our mission is to eliminate guesswork and misinformation in the $68 billion U.S. supplement industry...” — Dr. Bill Clark

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriSelect .ai, Inc., a science-driven health tech startup redefining personalized wellness, announced today that it has officially filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to protect its proprietary Precision Supplement Intelligence™ framework.This innovative system powers NutriSelect’s core product, an AI-powered mobile platform that delivers personalized supplement recommendations based on scientific evidence, clinical validation, and real-time health data. The patent application outlines NutriSelect’s proprietary scientific rating algorithm—known as the NScore™—that evaluates supplement products across multiple criteria including quality of evidence, dosage accuracy, regulatory standards, and clinical reproducibility.“This filing represents a major milestone for NutriSelect,” said Dr. Bill Clark, PhD Founder & CEO. “Our mission is to eliminate guesswork and misinformation in the $68 billion U.S. supplement industry by giving consumers access to objective, science-backed insights tailored to their health goals. The NScore is core to that promise.”“Consumers around the world face the same core challenge: figuring out which supplement to take,” said Dr. Bill Clark, an expert in international regulations and supplement launches. “While our initial focus is on building a robust platform for the massive U.S. market, we’ve already received strong interest from Europe and Asia. Science is science—regardless of geography and regulation—and our vision is to scale NutriSelect globally to support informed, evidence-based wellness everywhere.”The announcement follows recent momentum, including signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) with leading clinical research organizations and an international health tech company preparing to enter the U.S. market.About NutriSelect.ai, Inc.Founded by Dr. Bill Clark, PhD — chemist, inventor, and Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs designee — NutriSelect.ai is a patent-pending, AI-powered platform delivering Precision Supplement Intelligence™. The system provides personalized, science-backed supplement recommendations by evaluating products through clinical evidence, biomarker alignment, and transparency standards. With integrated real-time health progress tracking and actionable wellness insights, NutriSelect empowers consumers to take control of their health, make confident choices, and optimize their long-term well-being.NutriSelect is currently raising its pre-seed round and has been featured in NutraIngredients-USA , The Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs for 2025, Medium , and the Founder Sense podcast.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.