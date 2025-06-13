ICYMI: In Boston Globe Op-ed, Governor Mills Urges Americans to Defend the Rule of Law

MAINE, June 13 - Back to current news.

June 13, 2025



In an op-ed published today by the Boston Globe, Governor Janet Mills called on all Americans to defend the rule of law in the face of pressure and overreach from the Federal government.

In the op-ed -- which was adapted from recent remarks by the Governor to RFK Human Rights in Washington D.C. -- the Governor reflected upon advice from her father, a lawyer and World War II veteran, about defending the principles of our nation.

"We cannot let intimidation win the day. We cannot be afraid to stand up for the rule of law," wrote Governor Mills. "For the law is the greatest achievement of our society, the thing that protects all of us, but especially the weak and the vulnerable, those who cannot stand up for themselves. If we stop believing in that great equalizer, the Constitution, if we give up, if we lose faith, then we lose the very thing that protects every one of us at a time when we need it most."

In addition to the Boston Globe,the Governor's recent commencement address to the graduating class of the University of Maine School of Law was published today by the Bangor Daily News.

The opinion pieces discuss her memories of Robert F. Kennedy and Watergate, as well as conflicts with the president and Federal government this year, including the state's legal victory against the U.S. Department of Agriculture to restore unlawfully withheld school nutrition funding for 172,000 Maine school children.

Read the Governor's op-ed in the Boston Globe.

Read the Governor's op-ed in the Bangor Daily News.