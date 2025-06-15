Wisconsin State Button Society to Host 'Decades of Button Collecting Fun' Annual Show"

Collectible garment buttons reflect varied interests and eras of fashion and cultural history.

Open to the public June 19-21, 2025 at the Best Western Inntowner; public showroom hours below.

Open to all ages and interests, button collecting requires no prior experience - just curiosity!” — Laurie Hanson, WSBS 1st Vice President

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wisconsin State Button Society (WSBS) invites the public to explore the captivating world of buttons at their annual show, "Decades of Button Collecting Fun," held from June 19–21, 2025, at the Best Western InnTowner Hotel, 2424 University Ave, Madison, WI. This event marks the culmination of the WSBS's 80th-anniversary celebration."Open to all ages and interests," shares Laurie Hanson, WSBS 1st Vice President, "button collecting requires no prior experience—just curiosity!" Local button club members, crafters, reenactors, and jewelry designers will gather for this indoor event. WSBS board and club member "button ambassadors" will be on hand to share their in-depth insights and knowledge with attendees, and visitors will also find a variety of experienced dealers offering buttons to browse and purchase, making it an ideal opportunity to expand a collection or discover a new passion.The showroom will be open and free to the public during the following hours:Thursday, June 19: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMFriday, June 20: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PMSaturday, June 21: 9:30 AM – 2:00 PMSince 1944, the WSBS's mission has been to advance the study and enjoyment of collecting, classifying, and displaying garment buttons for both pleasure and educational purposes. The annual show will feature display racks of juried competition trays (judged and awarded ribbons by Friday afternoon), historical resources, a silent auction, and ample opportunities for "button talk" as guests uncover the many stories hidden within these tiny artworks.Likely the hardest-working fashion accessory, buttons appeared long before the buttonhole was invented in the 13th century. Made from diverse materials and using a variety of construction techniques—from finely crafted jeweled antiquities to modern 3D-printed artisan creations—buttons have often reflected more than just fashionable aesthetics throughout history. Hiding in plain sight, they silently offer cultural commentary and even political statements.The Wisconsin State Button Society's annual show provides the public with a unique opportunity to unearth the surprising artistry and rich history hidden in the tiny world of a button!###

