Wisconsin State Button Society Celebrates 80 Years with Website Relaunch- Discover the Hobby of Button Collecting
Sharing 'tins of memories' since 1944, WSBS connects fellow enthusiasts & unravels hidden stories behind collectible buttons online and off.
Buttons are more than just fasteners; they are miniature works of art that tell stories about history, fashion, and culture.”APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wisconsin State Button Society (WSBS.org), a treasured organization for button enthusiasts throughout the Midwest and beyond, is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its website. This exciting update coincides with the Society's 80th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in recognizing this time-honored hobby - both online, as well as in support of local button club activities offline.
— Laurie Hanson, WSBS 1st VP & Co-Web Admin
Their newly refreshed website offers a wealth of information for anyone interested in learning more about button collecting as an accessible and affordable hobby for all ages. Visitors can explore the fascinating history of buttons, discover different collecting categories, and gain valuable tips on finding and caring for buttons. Whether found in an old tin, cigar box, mason jar, or sewing basket - buttons often conjure up tons of nostalgic memories, passed from generation to generation. Whether through its online photo gallery and bulletin archives, or the personal, first-hand local club meet-ups, WSBS members connect and unravel 'tins of memories', knowledge and understanding - as told through the tiny, captivating world of buttons.
"We are delighted to unveil our newly refreshed and expanded website to share our passion for button collecting with a wider audience," said Laurie Hanson, 1st VP and Co-Web Developer/Admin of the Wisconsin State Button Society. "Buttons are more than just fasteners; they are miniature works of art that tell stories about history, fashion, and culture."
For anyone seeking a new and enriching hobby, button collecting offers a multitude of benefits, including:
- Connecting with history: Buttons provide a tangible link to the past, offering a glimpse into different eras and cultures.
- Building a unique collection: With a vast array of buttons available, collectors can build personalized collections that reflect their interests.
- Developing a creative outlet: Buttons can be used in various artistic endeavors, from jewelry making to scrapbooking.
- Joining a vibrant community: WSBS fosters a welcoming community for button enthusiasts to connect, show/share/swap/sell their collections, and learn from each other.
The WI State Button Society furthers button collecting on an individual journey basis, but also encourages making connections with other enthusiasts by joining or forming a local button club. Sharing in the tactile and visual exchange of buttons in-person, can expand the depth of interest and insight into this unique hobby. If interested in finding out more about local button clubs throughout the state, reach out to the WSBS through the website's contact form
Or, come chat in-person with a WSBS button ambassador during the upcoming National Button Society’s Convention at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel (333 West College Ave., Appleton, WI 54911. WSBS will be hosting a "welcome table" prior to entering the showroom during public access hours: August 8th-9th, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, or August 10th, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM. (Note, a $5 daily admission fee is charged to enter the showroom to view racks of button displays and shop with button dealers from far and wide.)
About the Wisconsin State Button Society:
The Wisconsin State Button Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the hobby of button collecting. The Society offers show events, educational resources and a community of enthusiastic button hobbyists throughout Wisconsin and beyond. Established on April 16, 1944, collectors from all over WI gathered in Milwaukee to officially form this unique social club, who's time honored mission continues today:
- to study and improve the hobby of collecting, classifying and displaying garment buttons for pleasure and educational purposes;
- to hold meetings for instruction and entertainment for its members,
- to bring before the public the art, beauty and history in buttons;
- and, to cooperate with the National Button Society, and other societies, to further develop interest and knowledge in buttons.
Visit wsbs.org to learn more!
Shareen Martin
WI State Button Society
+1 608-561-7644
info@wsbs.org