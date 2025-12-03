Prime Minister Golob: "We want to support those of you who support everyone else."

SLOVENIA, December 3 - In his address, Prime Minister Golob expressed pride in and gratitude for volunteering and its importance to society. He recalled the crucial role that volunteer organisations played during the floods: "At that time, the state stepped in to help through its own mechanisms. But the very next day, it became clear that, without the involvement of volunteers and other non-governmental organisations, we simply could not have met all the needs of the people on the ground. That moment showed us how we can work together effectively. On the one hand, there is the organised state system; on the other, there are the volunteers," he said, adding that this cooperation ensures that help reaches those who truly need it and delivers the best possible results.

"Based on that experience, we decided to introduce an important change – the professionalisation of roles in volunteer organisations. We launched the first calls for tenders for such professionalisation, with the first having been issued in 2024," he explained, noting that the purpose of these calls is to secure greater financial stability for the long-term operation of these organisations. "The same spirit underpins the new strategy for the development of volunteering, which is now in its final stage of coordination," he said. “We want to support those of you who support everyone else."

Prime Minister Golob also spoke about mentoring, the central theme of this year's congress. "Mentoring is important to every organisation – in business, in public administration, and even more so in volunteering," he said. “You do more than pass on knowledge; you pass on your mission and your heart. That is why the mentors within these volunteer initiatives are so valuable to society as a whole," said the Prime Minister. He added that with mentors, our future will be safer. "We should not delude ourselves into believing that the state can take care of everything on its own. But it is the state's duty to support your network," stressed the Prime Minister and concluded, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your dedicated work."

Minister of Public Administration Franc Props highlighted that the ministry is particularly focused on the role of mentors and volunteer coordinators in its efforts to support volunteering. "We are fully aware that without their dedication and professionalism, volunteering would not have the impact it does. This is why the Ministry of Public Administration, through public calls of the Fund for the Development of Non-Governmental Organisations, will support the sustainable employment of volunteer mentors and coordinators – calls aimed at the professionalisation and stabilisation of jobs in the voluntary and broader NGO sector and strengthening their role in society," he emphasised.

Director of Slovene Philanthropy Franci Zlatar underlined that the values of solidarity, humanity and peace are all the more important in a world shaken by conflicts and human suffering. "Volunteering is, above all, being present for others – an act of courage and compassion that volunteers often carry out in challenging circumstances," he said. "In such conditions, it is essential that governments act responsibly in support of volunteers, including the protection of refugees and migrants as well as the implementation of thoughtful integration measures. It is through several of our more recent steps that Slovenia has shown it is headed in the right direction," he added.

"Volunteering helps, improves the state of the world and strengthens hope, although it cannot resolve all the suffering on our planet. But it will surely lessen hardships and suffering, and also give many people the will and courage to face adversity and harm. It will help preserve humanity," said Anica Mikuš Kos, President of Slovene Philanthropy.

The Slovenian Volunteering Congress, organised every two years by Slovene Philanthropy, addresses current issues in the field of organised volunteering. This year's congress – Mentors in Volunteering: Building Blocks of Solidarity-Based Communities – focuses on the greatest challenges volunteer organisations face in establishing quality mentoring networks, engaging people in volunteering, and the challenges faced by mentors in their work.