Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,739 in the last 365 days.

Culture opens its doors for the 26th year in a row

SLOVENIA, December 4 - For the 26th year in a row, cultural institutions across Slovenia commemorate the anniversary of the birth of the poet France Prešeren, who was born on 3 December 1800, by opening their doors wide and welcoming visitors to free cultural and artistic events – from exhibitions, guided tours, workshops and theatre performances to film screenings and discussions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Culture opens its doors for the 26th year in a row

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more