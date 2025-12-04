Culture opens its doors for the 26th year in a row

SLOVENIA, December 4 - For the 26th year in a row, cultural institutions across Slovenia commemorate the anniversary of the birth of the poet France Prešeren, who was born on 3 December 1800, by opening their doors wide and welcoming visitors to free cultural and artistic events – from exhibitions, guided tours, workshops and theatre performances to film screenings and discussions.

