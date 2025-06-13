Statement from Governor Stein on the Right to Peacefully Protest

NORTH CAROLINA, June 13 - Governor Stein released the following statement on planned weekend protests:

“The right to peacefully protest is sacred and enshrined in our First Amendment, and I will always work to protect that right. I urge everyone who wishes to be heard to do so peacefully and lawfully.

“Our nation’s history has been shaped by powerful examples of nonviolent protest, and we are the better for them. Turning to violence or destruction, however, risks harming people and property; it will not be tolerated. Keeping North Carolinians safe is an absolute must.

“My office has been in contact with relevant state agencies as well as state and local law enforcement both to ensure public safety and to protect North Carolinians’ freedom to peacefully protest. Department of Public Safety Secretary Buffaloe also remains in coordination with local law enforcement agencies across the state to ensure they have any support they may need.

“At a time of heightened tensions, let us work together both to protect our rights and freedoms and to keep everyone safe.”