OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Representative on Youth, Peace and Security concludes visit to North Macedonia and Montenegro

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Representative on Youth, Peace and Security, Santeri Leinonen, concluded a visit to North Macedonia on 10 and 11 June, and to Montenegro from 11 to 13 June. Throughout the visit, Leinonen met with government officials, civil society and youth representatives.

In North Macedonia, Leinonen met with the leadership of the OSCE Mission to Skopje and government representatives, including the State Secretary of the Ministry of Social Policy, Demography and Youth, Fatmir Sabriu. Discussions covered North Macedonia’s National Youth Strategy 2023–2027, challenges faced by youth, including online violent extremism, and the OSCE Mission's initiatives supporting youth engagement and violence prevention.

"I was particularly impressed by the commitment to the National Youth Strategy in North Macedonia and the vital role civil society plays in creating safe spaces for youth participation in public life. The OSCE Mission's dedicated work in supporting these efforts, especially in the development of the National Youth Strategy, is highly commendable,” said Leinonen, speaking at a roundtable discussion with youth civil society representatives.

In Montenegro, the Special Representative participated in a conference aiming to promote the spirit of reconciliation and co-operation among youth in the region. During the conference, a ‘Declaration on a Commitment to Regional Youth Cooperation, Intercultural Dialogue and Reconciliation’ was signed by parliamentarians from both governing and opposition parties.

Leinonen also met with the Minister of Sports and Youth, Dragoslav Šćekić, civil society representatives, and visited the Youth Club Podgorica, a local initiative that engages youth in activism, volunteering, and other educational topics of interest.

"My visit to Montenegro highlighted the profound impact of the Youth, Peace, and Security Agenda in fostering inclusive peacebuilding in South-Eastern Europe. The OSCE Mission, in co-operation with the local authorities and civil society groups, has taken important steps to implement the national youth strategy, strengthen youth participation in decision-making processes and support youth services," said Leinonen.

The visit underscored the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship’s aim to promote and further strengthen the Organization’s long-standing commitment to youth inclusion and the organization's efforts to support participating States in empowering young people as key partners and co-leaders in peace and security efforts.