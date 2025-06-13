Why caregivers for Veterans should know CPR

More than 300,000 Veterans suffer a cardiac arrest each year—most often at home—and on average only 20% survive. However, immediate CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) can double or triple the Veteran’s chances of survival.

If you’re a Veteran’s caregiver, that’s why it’s important for you to know CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

CPR works by manually pumping the heart to keep blood and oxygen moving to vital organs until medical help arrives. It’s a simple technique that almost anyone can learn.

Likewise, an AED, when used quickly, can restart a heart that has stopped beating.

Now is the best time to learn hands-only CPR. You never know when a Veteran in your life will need you the most.

Do you know how an AED can save a Veteran’s life? Watch this video and learn how this critical life-saving device can guide you through what to do during a medical emergency.

VA offers hands-on, immersive sessions where you can learn and practice using CPR and an AED. Training is available at almost every medical VA medical center nationwide and it takes less than one day to complete.

Diana Loveland, a nurse and caregiver, had just received the training when her father-in-law went into cardiac arrest. She found him in his room not breathing and without a pulse. Her training kicked in immediately. She turned him over and started CPR while her mother-in-law called 911. She did compressions for nearly 15 minutes before paramedics arrived.

“I kept thinking, ‘hard and fast, hard and fast!’” said Loveland. Nine months later, her father-in-law has made a full recovery, and he is exercising regularly and feeling better than ever.

To enroll in CPR and AED training, call the Caregiver Support Line toll-free at 1-855-260-3274 or visit the CSP Teams/Caregiver Support Team Locator .

Emergencies are stressful, but training can give you a clear plan of action and reduce panic and uncertainty. You’ll not only be more capable, but you’ll also feel more capable.