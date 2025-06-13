One Intermediate Care Technician’s course of caring

The desire to serve still runs strong in many military personnel, even when the time comes to separate from the military and transition into civilian life. For former Army officer and current Wake Forest University School of Medicine student Alex Dayton, he knew that with the right training and support his interest in medicine could one day lead to a full-blown career as a physician assistant (PA). Fortunately, he discovered the VA Intermediate Care Technician (ICT) Program, which provides an opportunity for former corpsmen and medics to take on health care support roles without any additional licensure.

VA is now hiring ICTs in almost every clinical setting, from emergency departments and primary care to specialty clinics and surgical services. Keep reading to learn more about Alex Dayton’s journey from VA to PA, and see if an ICT career path is right for you.

How did you find out about the ICT program?

“I found out about it through a career skills program (SkillBridge), which is something that the Army offers any soldier [who] is transitioning out—it’s basically an internship in the last six months of service. My last duty station was in Fayetteville, NC, at Fort Bragg, and the Fayetteville VA Medical Center (VAMC) actually offered a career skills program designed specifically for ICTs. I was very, very fortunate to be part of the inaugural class. The program was absolutely amazing, and I credit much of my current success to my experience in VA.”

What initially drew you to the ICT program?

“One of the requirements for PA school is you have to have documented patient-facing clinical experience. I had had a lot of medical training in the military but never worked in a hospital, so getting that experience was important. The main thing that attracted me to ICT was how well utilized the role is in VA; I was going to get much more experience given the time that I was planning to be in ICT versus a different career field.”

What was your favorite part of ICT?

“By far, my favorite part was the patients. I know this is probably echoed by every provider in VA, but the best part about VA is the Veterans. I would love to go and work for VA after I graduate.”

Work at VA

To learn how to join Alex Dayton in a career that’s All About Veterans, visit VA Careers.