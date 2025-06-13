Governor Newsom pre-deploys safety resources ahead of anticipated demonstrations

All eight of CHP’s Special Response Teams (SRT) are activated and pre-staged throughout California, a surge of nearly 700 officers. The CHP’s Southern Division remains on tactical alert, which ensures every available uniformed employee is prepared should they be needed. The CHP is coordinating with local law enforcement partners and Cal OES.

“The California Highway Patrol actively protects and upholds every individual’s First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and express their views,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Our officers stand ready to ensure these rights are exercised safely and lawfully. If anyone attempts to violate the rights of others, destroy property, or obstruct public movement, we will respond swiftly and decisively to enforce the law.”

Cal OES has coordinated with state and local partners to ensure communities have resources to help keep people safe. At this time, CalOES has not received significant requests from local governments for mutual aid in advance of this coming weekend. CalOES remains in close communication with local government partners and stands ready to coordinate any future requests for mutual aid or support.

“Cal OES remains prepared to assist and respond,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward. “We’re in close contact with local government partners and stand ready to assist with any requests for support or mutual aid.”

This is a reminder to Californians that they have a right to speak out, but they must remain peaceful. Those who engage in protests and demonstrations must always emphasize partnership, unity and non-violence.