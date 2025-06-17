New Study Ranks Illinois’ Most Dangerous and Safest Counties for Car Accidents

Most Dangerous Counties in Illinois for Car Accidents Onward Injury Law

In-Depth Analysis of IDOT Data Reveals Road Safety Trends Across 102 Counties

People assume the biggest dangers are in big cities, but the data shows that rural areas have their own risks when wildlife, poor lighting, and longer emergency response times are factored.” — Josh Rohrscheib

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new statewide traffic safety analysis sheds light on where Illinois drivers face the highest—and lowest—risk of car accidents. Using the latest available data from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the study ranks all 102 counties based on crash rates per 1,000 residents, providing a clearer picture of road risk across rural, suburban, and urban areas.This data-driven report, published by Onward Injury Law , offers a people-first look at where drivers are most vulnerable, and where they’re safest, by accounting for differences in population size, geography, and weather conditions.Key Findings:• Henderson County topped the list as the most dangerous, with 67% of its crashes involving animals, an unusually high number that highlights the risks of rural driving.• Cook County led the state in total crash volume, but when adjusted for population, it ranked third in danger.• Hardin County earned the title of safest county, reporting just 20 total crashes in 2022 and zero traffic deaths.• Crashes across the state added up to more than $8 billion in costs in 2022.• Non-clear weather was a factor in nearly 1 in 5 crashes in the most dangerous counties.• On average, driving under the influence (alcohol, drugs, or both) contributed to 3.69% of crashes in the top 50 highest-risk counties.“Most people assume the biggest dangers are in the big cities,” said Josh Rohrscheib, Managing Attorney for Onward Injury Law. “But when you look at crash rates by population, it’s clear that rural areas have their own serious risks, especially when wildlife, limited lighting, and longer emergency response times are factored.”The report also includes:• A breakdown of how interstates influence crash totals in rural areas• County-by-county data on weather-related and intoxication-related collisions• A six-year look at crash trends in the ten most dangerous countiesFive Most Dangerous Counties (by crash rate):1. Henderson2. Schuyler3. Cook4. Effingham5. PikeFive Safest Counties:1. Hardin2. Stark3. Greene4. Edwards5. MenardAs Illinois continues to face elevated crash fatalities in the years following the pandemic, reports like this one aim to make the data easier for residents, lawmakers, and transportation officials to understand and act on. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, motor vehicle crashes remain the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths nationwide.About Onward Injury Law:Onward Injury Law serves communities across Central Illinois with a mission to help good people through tough times. Known for its compassionate, people-first approach, the firm works to simplify the legal process for those who are injured, grieving, or overwhelmed. With millions recovered for clients and hundreds of five-star reviews, the Onward team is trusted for their transparency, advocacy, and unwavering support. Learn more at onwardinjurylaw.com.

