Warmth for Winter: 1,000 Coats Donated to Central Illinois Families by Onward Injury Law

Onward Injury Law donates 1,000 coats to children and families in Central Illinois, expanding its Coats for Kids Initiative to support 5 local communities.

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With rising costs putting financial strain on families across Illinois, Onward Injury Law expanded its annual Coats for Kids Initiative this year, donating 1,000 brand-new winter coats to children and families in need. This marks a significant increase from previous years and reflects the firm’s deep commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

To ensure the donation made the greatest impact, Onward Injury Law partnered with schools and community organizations in Decatur, Springfield, Bloomington, Lincoln, and Clinton, identifying high-need areas and distributing coats to families who might otherwise go without.

Among the organizations that received coats was Springfield’s PureHaven Family Resource Center. Melody Hullett, Founder and Executive Director of PureHaven, emphasized the importance of this support: “Our work is driven by the support of community-minded businesses like Onward Injury Law. As a nonprofit, donations like these make all the difference.”

In Bloomington, Compass Closet, which serves foster children in McLean County, also received a significant portion of the donation. Terri Shandrow, a representative from Compass Closet, shared, “Due to this donation, we will be able to give a brand-new coat to almost every child who is local here in the foster community in McLean County, and that is thanks to Onward Injury Law.”

Onward Injury Law’s Managing Attorney, Josh Rohrscheib, spoke about the firm’s dedication to making a difference. “Our team is deeply passionate about helping those in our community. It’s an honor to play a small role in making winters a bit easier and warmer for families in Central Illinois.”

Looking ahead, Onward Injury Law plans to continue growing the Coats for Kids Initiative, building on this year’s success to reach even more families in need across Central Illinois.

