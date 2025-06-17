The POTS Box Launches Turnkey Solution to Replace Aging Copper Phone Lines

Scalable, Partner-Ready Technology Provides Reliable Connectivity for Life-Safety Systems and Legacy Devices

SOUTH PASADENA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the sun sets on copper phone infrastructure across the U.S., a bold new solution has emerged to keep critical communication systems online. The POTS Box, a future-ready POTS line replacement solution, officially launches this month offering a scalable, flexible alternative for industries relying on analog systems, including fire alarms, elevator phones, fax lines, ATMs, and more.

With the FCC’s Order 19-72A1 mandating that all traditional POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) lines be replaced by alternative technologies, the pressure is on for organizations to act. Major carriers have already begun phasing out support, with companies like AT&T expected to fully retire POTS infrastructure by 2029.

The POTS Box steps into this gap with a plug-and-play solution that works across LTE, Ethernet, or fiber networks—ensuring compliance and continuity for essential systems. “This isn’t just about phone lines,” said The POTS Box CEO Robert Garry. “It’s about elevators that call 911, fire panels that alert first responders, and medical devices that keep people safe. Copper is disappearing. Our job is to make sure service doesn’t.”

Engineered with partners and resellers in mind, The POTS Box is available as a white-label solution that empowers telecom providers, VoIP companies, and managed service providers (MSPs), alarm and elevator companies to add a reliable POTS replacement to their offerings. From schools and hospitals to property managers and enterprise IT teams, the demand for a simple, secure transition away from copper lines is growing—and The POTS Box is designed to meet it head-on.

Key features include:
• Compatibility with legacy analog systems (fire, fax, elevator, POS, etc.)
• Multiple connectivity options (LTE, Ethernet, fiber)
• Battery backup for power outages
• Turnkey support for partners, including hardware, comprehensive portal, training, and tech support

The ROI is significant: many organizations are paying inflated rates for copper lines that carriers are actively trying to eliminate. “It’s not inflation—it’s intentional obsolescence,” Garry added. “The POTS Box offers a smarter, more cost-effective way forward.”

The product is already being evaluated by major integrators, telecom partners, and enterprise clients across the U.S. Resellers are encouraged to reach out for white-label opportunities and early access packages.

For more information or to request a media interview, please visit thepotsbox.com.

