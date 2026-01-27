Tina Stoltzfus Joins IHN HR

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHN HR, based in Lancaster, PA, announced today that Tina Stoltzfus has joined the company as a Human Resources Partner.

Tina Stoltzfus has over 15 years of experience supporting business leaders to address challenges and improve the quality of their operations. Much of her work has involved being a sounding board to clarify and articulate the core needs and ‘why’ in order to determine the right way forward.

Tina has a BS in HR Management from Messiah University as well as an MBA from Seattle University with a Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Throughout her career so far, she has worked in recruitment, outplacement services, nonprofit development in multiple countries, and management consulting. In all of this, she has worked to see organizations succeed through well-designed processes, clear communication, as well as compassionate, human-centric management practices.

“As we approach 15 years of serving clients, we are excited to welcome Tina to our team and expand our capacity to support organizations nationwide,” said Mark A. Griffin, President and Founder of IHN HR and author of Faith Driven HR. “Tina’s breadth of experience, collaborative leadership style, clear communication, and proven project management skills make her a valuable addition to our growing executive team.

Since 2011, IHN HR has been implementing high-performance human resources programs for Christian-value-based, for-profit companies and organizations, including Christian colleges, ministries, camps, and churches. In her new role as Human Resources Partner, Tina will support organizations nationwide by utilizing IHN HR’s proprietary HR Assessment, helping clients as they pursue their mission and strategic goals while delivering thoughtful, values-aligned HR solutions.

More information about Tina Stoltzfus and IHN HR is available at https://inhisnamehr.com.

About IHN HR 
IHN HR is guided by Christian values and strives to reflect Christ in all areas of its work, beginning with the belief that every individual should be treated with dignity and respect. IHN HR affirms that employees are the most important part of every organization.

