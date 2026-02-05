ACI Jet Completes 900-Panel Solar Installation, Now Powering San Luis Obispo FBO and Repair Station
EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI Jet, a California-based network of premier fixed base operations (FBOs) and aircraft maintenance facilities, announced today the completion and activation of a 900-panel solar array at its San Luis Obispo location. The system now powers the company’s FBO, FAA Part 145 aircraft maintenance and repair station, and flight operations center at San Luis Obispo County Airport.
Capable of producing up to 576 kW of peak power throughout much of the year, the solar installation enables the facility’s full operational footprint to be powered by renewable energy. The project represents a significant milestone in ACI Jet’s Paradigm Positive ESG, sustainability, and innovation strategy.
The system was designed and installed by San Luis Obispo–based electrical contractor SLO Craft Inc. and spans the rooftops of ACI Jet’s aircraft maintenance and storage “showroom” hangars.
“Alternative and renewable energy already supports many of our modernized aircraft ground support systems,” said Andrew Robillard, Head of FBOs and Facilities for ACI Jet. “As the aviation industry moves toward increased electrification of aircraft, vehicles, and equipment, establishing a clean, reliable, and scalable energy source becomes not just beneficial, but essential.”
The announcement coincides with a broader renewable-energy effort at San Luis Obispo County Airport, which recently completed installation of a 940 kW solar system over its parking facilities—further reducing the airport’s overall reliance on conventional energy sources.
This investment underscores ACI Jet’s commitment to responsible growth, operational resilience, and long-term environmental stewardship.
Additional information about ACI Jet’s Paradigm Positive vision and sustainability initiative is available at www.acijet.com/paradigm-positive.
About ACI Jet
Headquartered on California’s Central Coast since its founding in 1998, ACI Jet is a recognized leader in private aviation services. Led by founder and avid aviator William “Bill” Borgsmiller, ACI Jet’s aviation ecosystem includes aircraft ground support services, aircraft maintenance, and aircraft management. ACI Jet ensures its clients’ mission success through the implementation of the latest aviation safety technologies and a leadership team composed of Aviators Doing Aviation®, aviation enthusiasts who know aviation from the inside out. More information can be found by visiting us online at acijet.com or on social media @flyacijet.
###
John W. Tucker
Capable of producing up to 576 kW of peak power throughout much of the year, the solar installation enables the facility’s full operational footprint to be powered by renewable energy. The project represents a significant milestone in ACI Jet’s Paradigm Positive ESG, sustainability, and innovation strategy.
The system was designed and installed by San Luis Obispo–based electrical contractor SLO Craft Inc. and spans the rooftops of ACI Jet’s aircraft maintenance and storage “showroom” hangars.
“Alternative and renewable energy already supports many of our modernized aircraft ground support systems,” said Andrew Robillard, Head of FBOs and Facilities for ACI Jet. “As the aviation industry moves toward increased electrification of aircraft, vehicles, and equipment, establishing a clean, reliable, and scalable energy source becomes not just beneficial, but essential.”
The announcement coincides with a broader renewable-energy effort at San Luis Obispo County Airport, which recently completed installation of a 940 kW solar system over its parking facilities—further reducing the airport’s overall reliance on conventional energy sources.
This investment underscores ACI Jet’s commitment to responsible growth, operational resilience, and long-term environmental stewardship.
Additional information about ACI Jet’s Paradigm Positive vision and sustainability initiative is available at www.acijet.com/paradigm-positive.
About ACI Jet
Headquartered on California’s Central Coast since its founding in 1998, ACI Jet is a recognized leader in private aviation services. Led by founder and avid aviator William “Bill” Borgsmiller, ACI Jet’s aviation ecosystem includes aircraft ground support services, aircraft maintenance, and aircraft management. ACI Jet ensures its clients’ mission success through the implementation of the latest aviation safety technologies and a leadership team composed of Aviators Doing Aviation®, aviation enthusiasts who know aviation from the inside out. More information can be found by visiting us online at acijet.com or on social media @flyacijet.
###
John W. Tucker
Director of Marketing, ACI Jet
+1 918-346-8943
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.