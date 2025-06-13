Milwaukee County’s New “Building Bridges” Small Business Development Program Officially Approved

The Building Bridges commercial corridor activation program will provide grants and resources to support small businesses across Milwaukee County

WEST ALLIS – Today, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed legislation at West Allis City Hall approving the new Building Bridges small business development and commercial corridor activation program. County Executive Crowley was joined by Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and West Allis Mayor Dan Devine to highlight this new initiative.

“During my State of the County address, I called on my administration to build bridges between small businesses, entrepreneurs, small business support organizations, and municipalities seeking to fill commercial corridor spaces. Because through partnership, we know we can fuel local economic development,” said County Executive Crowley. “Under my direction, Milwaukee County is taking a stronger approach to supporting small businesses, growing our economy, and creating job opportunities for workers. Thank you to WEDC and all of our partners for making this new effort a reality that will help build wealth, strengthen our neighborhoods, and uplift small businesses across Milwaukee County.”

The Building Bridges program will create a new small business liaison position to provide technical support and administer $10,000 grants to small businesses across Milwaukee County. The goal is to expand resources to establish or expand brick-and-mortar businesses in Milwaukee County while fueling commercial corridor revitalization.

“Milwaukee County is committed to creating an economy that works for everyone, especially our small businesses, which are the backbone of our communities,” said County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson. “The Building Bridges program reflects our values of equity, opportunity, and collaboration by connecting small business owners to the resources they need to thrive. I’m proud to support an initiative that not only strengthens our commercial corridors but uplifts the dreams and aspirations of entrepreneurs across our county.”

Milwaukee County Economic Development was recently awarded $200,000 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for this program, which will be used to provide $10,000 grants to qualifying small businesses.

“Small businesses are the heart of our communities and downtowns,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “The Building Bridges program is a great example of how partnerships between small businesses, communities, and other organizations can work together to create an environment where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and our economy grows.”

During today’s legislation signing ceremony, County Executive Crowley announced the first grant recipient of the Building Bridges program. The grant recipient is All Goods, a vintage clothing store based in Milwaukee County, that specializes in curated vintage apparel. Ali Acevado, the owner of All Goods, purchased and is renovating an old, vacant laundromat on Greenfield Avenue in the City of West Allis, where he will move his business in the coming months. The City of West Allis is supporting the project with a low-interest loan. The Building Bridges grant will be used for the building’s renovations, including structural and foundation work, electrical, plumbing, and more. The Building Bridges grant will help activate a vacant, blighted building in a key commercial corridor to create jobs and generate local economic activity.

“The City of West Allis commends the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Milwaukee County for their partnership in establishing the Building Bridges Grant program,” said West Allis Mayor Dan Devine. “We are honored that All Goods and its owner, Ali Acevedo, have been selected as one of the first recipients. This recognition not only reflects the strength and potential of their business but also highlights the continued momentum and economic growth taking place in West Allis. These investments help fill vacant spaces, transform our community, and create meaningful job opportunities.”

A vital part of the Building Bridges program will be the creation of a four-year, limited-term small business liaison position focused on fostering communication, collaboration, and partnerships between municipalities and the local business community. Any additional funds would be utilized for commercial corridor activation, marketing, branding, and website development and maintenance.

The Building Bridges program is led by Celia Benton, Director of Milwaukee County Economic Development. Under Benton’s direction, Milwaukee County Economic Development will now continue working to implement the Building Bridges program, which includes accepting grant applications from small businesses, administering grants following approval, and hiring a small business liaison to carry out this work.

More information is available on the Milwaukee County’s website .

This release is used with permission. Original available here .