Attorney General Tong Secures Decision Blocking Trump’s Unlawful Elections Order

Attorney General William Tong

06/13/2025

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today issued a statement on a decision by the District Court for the District of Massachusetts granting a preliminary injunction blocking unlawful provisions in President Donald Trump’s unprecedented elections executive order. Attorney General Tong joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit challenging the order in April 2025.

“The Constitution forbids the President from commandeering state election officials to manipulate and micromanage how we vote. We sued to stop the order and to protect our right to cast our ballots in free and fair elections, and the court was right to block Trump from implementing this lawless attack on our democracy,” said Attorney General Tong.

A copy of the court’s order is available here.

