Springboard Enterprises Appoints Umbreen Bhatti as Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springboard Enterprises , the world-leading accelerator in advancing women-led innovation, has appointed Umbreen Bhatti as the new Chief Executive Officer. Bhatti succeeds Julie Silverstein, who has served as interim CEO since 2024 and will continue to support the organization during the transition.With a career spanning leadership development, social impact strategy, storytelling, and advocacy, Bhatti brings deep experience and a bold and forward-looking perspective to Springboard. Most recently, she served as the Constance Hess Williams ’66 Director of the Athena Center for Leadership at Barnard College, where she reimagined and relaunched the center as a vibrant hub for aspiring, emerging, and experienced changemakers building the world we all deserve.“Umbreen brings the kind of leadership and perspective that will guide Springboard through its next decade of growth. Her cross-sector experience and thoughtful approach to developing teams, programs and philanthropic support make her a strong fit for Springboard,” said Kay Koplovitz, Co-founder and Chairman of Springboard Enterprises.Koplovitz added, “I’d also like to thank Julie for her steady leadership over the past year and her dedication to ensuring a smooth transition."Before joining Barnard, Bhatti led the innovation lab at KQED, the Bay Area’s NPR and PBS affiliate, where she spearheaded new approaches to public media, and remains active in the journalism space, serving on the boards of several media organizations. Earlier in her career, she practiced law.“I’ve spent my career working with builders – exactly the kinds of people who make up Springboard’s extraordinary community. I’m honored to join an organization that believes in the transformative power of women founders and is committed to expanding the support, visibility, and capital they deserve. Springboard has been ahead of the curve for decades, and I’m excited to build on that legacy and take it even further.”— Umbreen Bhatti, CEO, Springboard EnterprisesSpringboard Enterprises has supported the growth of over 930 women-led companies, including 10 unicorns, with a collective market impact of more than $76 billion. Alumnae have gone on to launch 28 IPOs, 238 M&A transactions, and leadership roles across the most competitive sectors in healthcare and technology.With Bhatti at the helm, Springboard will continue to advance its mission to champion women-led innovation through its highly regarded accelerator programs, strategic partnerships, and growing global network of advisors and investors.“Leading Springboard during this pivotal chapter has been a privilege,” said Julie Silverstein, interim CEO. “Umbreen’s leadership style is deeply human, mission-driven, and future-facing. She’s exactly the right person to guide Springboard into its next phase of impact.”Bhatti will make her first public appearance as CEO of Springboard Enterprises at the Women's Health Accelerator Showcase & Demo Day in New York City on June 18.

