Springboard Enterprises, in collaboration with Accenture, Release 'State of Women’s Health: Part 2'

New Report Provides In-Depth Analysis on Systemic Issues Affecting Women Differently and Disproportionately

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springboard Enterprises , in partnership with Accenture, have released the " State of Women’s Health: Part 2 ," the latest in their report series aimed at redefining women’s health by highlighting the systemic barriers preventing equitable healthcare outcomes for women. This report deepens the insights from Part 1, which originally identified three core challenges limiting progress in women’s health: being under-funded, under-researched, and misunderstood.Together, these reports provide an unprecedented look into the facets of women’s health, extending the definition far beyond traditional reproductive issues to include conditions that uniquely, differently, or disproportionately affect women, such as cardiovascular diseases and autoimmune disorders.This series is part of "Re-defining Women’s Health" - a collaborative initiative launched by Accenture and Springboard to transform how women’s health is understood, funded, and addressed. Through a blend of rigorous research, expert insight, and real-world perspectives, the initiative examines the full healthcare journey from funding and R&D to post-diagnosis, emphasizing the emotional and personal nature of care.“Our mission at Springboard has always been about driving meaningful change by supporting women innovators who address critical, yet often overlooked problems. With this report series, we continue shining a necessary spotlight on the substantial gaps in women’s healthcare, reinforcing our commitment to fostering innovation and driving impactful investment toward solutions.”-Julie Silverstein - Acting CEO, Springboard EnterprisesThis new report reveals significant systemic issues across the patient journey - from pre-diagnosis awareness gaps and diagnostic biases to severe post-diagnosis treatment disparities. For instance:· Women experience a 29% longer wait time for heart attack evaluation compared to men.· Despite representing 78% of autoimmune disease patients, women remain significantly under-represented in clinical trials, and their data often goes unanalyzed for critical sex differences.· 1 in 4 women feel their symptoms are not taken seriously, indicating a gender bias in healthcare.· In an Accenture quantitative survey, 43% of women with cardiovascular conditions did not experience chest pain, demonstrating that women often present with atypical symptoms other than the chest pain experienced by men, which has become the standard guideline.· Women experience 31% more side effects than men from common heart medications - rising to 72% more with propranolol, a drug used to treat conditions like angina and high blood pressure.The report provides a clear call to action to address these urgent disparities, calling for increased investment, education reform in medical schools, equal sex representation in clinical trials, and widespread adoption of sex-specific medical practices.“This report is more than just a collection of data points - it represents the voices of over 300 patients, healthcare providers, researchers, policymakers, and investors. Through this work, we have surfaced gaps in women’s healthcare and actions forward to tackle systemic barriers and help close a gender gap that’s persisted far too long.”-Alisa Wilson, PhD, Life Sciences Managing Director at AccentureThe report also highlights innovative companies and initiatives, including three from Springboard's own portfolio, showcasing practical examples of how startups and entrepreneurs are reshaping women’s health, demonstrating measurable impact and proving the power of targeted innovation and investment.· Visana Health – A virtual clinic offering full-spectrum women’s health services with top-tier patient satisfaction.· Herself Health – Delivering primary care designed specifically for women aged 65+, addressing a historically underserved population.· Juli – Leveraging AI to integrate health data and empower women managing chronic conditions.· Dandelion – Building one of the largest diverse datasets to eliminate bias in AI healthcare models.· Persperity Health – Innovating non-invasive hormone monitoring via sweat-based biosensors.These companies demonstrate how targeted innovation can move the needle in areas long overlooked by traditional healthcare.Check out Part 1 and Part 2 of our "State of Women’s Health" report and join us in our mission to advance women’s health innovation and create a healthier future for women everywhere."State of Women’s Health: Part 2" is available now. Read the full report here. About Springboard EnterprisesOur mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 930+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $76B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 28 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. www.sb.co

