OLOID Achieves DEA Certification for Facial Authentication in Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLOID, a leading provider of privacy-first identity and access technologies, today announced that its FaceVault™ v2.0 facial authentication platform has been certified by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for use in Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS).This certification confirms that OLOID’s biometric authentication technology meets the DEA’s stringent security and performance requirements, enabling its use as a compliant two-factor authentication method in regulated healthcare environments.“Achieving DEA EPCS certification marks a major technical and regulatory milestone for OLOID,” said Anshul Bansal, Head of Engineering at OLOID. “It underscores our commitment to delivering secure, accurate, and compliant identity solutions purpose-built for critical industries.”Key Benefits of DEA EPCS Certification:1. Compliance-Ready for Regulated Healthcare Workflows: DEA certification is a prerequisite for biometric authentication in EPCS environments. With this designation, OLOID empowers hospitals, clinics, and healthcare systems to implement secure, passwordless authentication for prescribing physicians, ensuring both regulatory compliance and streamlined access.2. Best-in-Class Biometric Performance: OLOID’s FaceVault v2.0 achieved a False Positive Rate (FPR) of 0.0001, significantly outperforming the DEA’s threshold of 0.001. This high level of precision reduces the risk of misidentification and enhances trust in high-security use cases.3. Seamless Integration with Healthcare Systems: The certification enables immediate integration into electronic health record (EHR) platforms and prescribing workflows, addressing a long-standing request from OLOID’s healthcare partners.“This milestone paves the way for broader adoption of facial authentication in clinical environments,” said Shankar Agrawal, Co-Founder & General Manager, OLOID. “Healthcare organizations can now deploy our solution with full confidence in its compliance, reliability, and ease of use.”Positioned for Federal and High-Security MarketsIn addition to DEA certification, OLOID’s facial recognition technology is now aligned with NIST SP 800-76-2 biometric standards, reinforcing its readiness for federal identity programs under FICAM. This advancement supports:* Future PIV and PIV-I certifications,* Broader applicability in federal, defense, pharmaceutical, and critical infrastructure sectors,* Continued expansion of OLOID’s footprint in high-trust identity and access environments.Enabling the Future of Frictionless Healthcare AccessFaceVault™ v2.0 offers a transformative alternative to passwords and tokens by enabling secure, touchless authentication, even in fast-paced or hands-busy settings. It enhances workflow efficiency and patient safety while addressing critical challenges in healthcare IT:* Reducing the risk of credential theft and prescription fraud* Supporting HIPAA, DEA, and state-level compliance* Enabling remote and hybrid care delivery modelsAs healthcare continues to evolve, OLOID’s certified solution ensures that providers are equipped with future-ready tools that unify identity across physical and digital touchpoints.

