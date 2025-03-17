OLOID Closes FY25 Strong, Welcomes Jay Maples as VP of Sales & Lakshmi Sharma as Sr. Director of Professional Services

Jay Maples, VP of Sales Lakshmi Sharma, Senior Director of Professional Services

Company expands market leadership in passwordless authentication with steady ARR growth and strategic executive hiring

FY25 was a landmark year for OLOID, marked by explosive growth and increasing industry recognition as a leader in modern identity and access management.” — Mohit Garg, Co-founder & CEO of OLOID

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLOID, a leader in AI-powered identity and access management, has concluded FY25 with remarkable momentum, reporting 200% growth in its customer base for its flagship product over the last fiscal year. This milestone reflects the increasing enterprise adoption of OLOID’s Passwordless Authentication Platform , which is transforming how organizations secure and manage frontline workforce access.To scale and accelerate this growth, OLOID has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Jay Maples as VP of Sales and Lakshmi Sharma as Senior Director of Professional Services. These strategic hires reinforce OLOID’s commitment to scaling customer success, enhancing service delivery, and driving enterprise adoption.“FY25 was a landmark year for OLOID, marked by explosive growth and increasing industry recognition as a leader in modern identity and access management,” said Mohit Garg, Co-founder & CEO of OLOID.“With our solutions gaining rapid traction among enterprises seeking seamless and secure authentication, Jay’s expertise in scaling high-growth businesses and Lakshmi’s deep experience in service excellence will be instrumental in taking OLOID to new heights.”Leading the Passwordless FutureThe traditional reliance on passwords is one of the biggest vulnerabilities in enterprise security today. OLOID is at the forefront of eliminating this risk with its Passwordless Authentication Platform, enabling organizations to seamlessly transition to a secure, frictionless identity framework without disrupting existing IT infrastructure.As enterprises navigate the evolving landscape of hybrid work, cybersecurity threats, and regulatory compliance, OLOID’s identity solutions are becoming an essential part of the modern IT and security stack.Scaling with Leadership: Jay Maples Joins OLOID as VP of SalesTo capitalize on its FY25 growth, OLOID is investing in top-tier leadership talent with the appointment of Jay Maples as VP of Sales.Jay’s career spans more than two decades in enterprise software sales, where he has played a pivotal role in driving multimillion-dollar revenue growth, scaling sales teams, and expanding enterprise adoption at companies such as Aviatrix, Okta, Delphix, and CA Technologies.“Jay’s can-do, will-do attitude stood out in every conversation,” said Mohit Garg. “His deep expertise in scaling high-growth sales organizations and delivering customer-centric solutions makes him the perfect leader to drive OLOID’s continued expansion.”In his new role, Jay will focus on:✔ Scaling OLOID’s enterprise sales strategy across North America and global markets.✔ Deepening strategic partnerships with system integrators, security providers, and technology alliances.✔ Expanding OLOID’s passwordless solutions into new industries and verticals to drive broader adoption and impact.Enhancing Customer Success: Lakshmi Sharma Joins OLOID as Senior Director of Professional ServicesAs OLOID continues to expand its enterprise footprint, delivering world-class implementation, integration, and customer support services is a top priority. To drive this effort, the company has appointed Lakshmi Sharma as Senior Director of Professional Services.Lakshmi is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation across organizations of all sizes—from startups to global enterprises like Cisco, Juniper, Google, Target, and Fastly. Her expertise spans Networking, Cloud (Public & Private), Digital Transformation, and Cybersecurity, with numerous deployments across various industry verticals worldwide.Lakshmi’s deep experience in handling technical complexity, leading large-scale teams, and managing technology operations brings tremendous value to OLOID. She will focus on building a strong foundation and scaling the Professional Services organization, ensuring that OLOID’s enterprise customers achieve seamless deployments and accelerated time-to-value.“In our SaaS-driven, land-and-expand model, Professional Services is at the core of ensuring customer success,” said Mohit Garg. “Lakshmi’s leadership will be instrumental in optimizing deployment strategies, strengthening post-implementation support, and enhancing customer adoption of our passwordless solutions.”In her role, Lakshmi will focus on:✔ Expanding OLOID’s professional services offerings, including customized deployment solutions and identity strategy consulting.✔ Strengthening post-implementation support and training to enhance customer success and adoption.✔ Building a scalable, global services framework to support OLOID’s growing enterprise client base.With Lakshmi Sharma at the helm, OLOID is well-positioned to deliver an unmatched enterprise experience, ensuring businesses achieve their security and operational goals with minimal friction.What’s Next: OLOID’s Vision for FY26OLOID is entering FY26 with strong market momentum and an ambitious roadmap focused on:✔ Product Innovation – Advancing AI-driven behavioral authentication, identity orchestration, and decentralized credentials.✔ Market Expansion – Growing global enterprise adoption with regional expansion strategies and localized integrations.✔ Security & Compliance Leadership – Strengthening capabilities in zero-trust security frameworks and biometric authentication compliance.“As we look ahead to FY26, OLOID is poised to redefine the future of identity and access management,” said Mohit Garg. “Our recent leadership additions will drive our mission to deliver secure, passwordless authentication solutions that enhance the user experience, productivity, and security for these essential sectors.”For more information, visit www.oloid.ai About OLOIDOLOID is a leading provider of AI-powered, passwordless authentication and identity access management solutions. With a mission to eliminate authentication friction, OLOID delivers secure, seamless, and scalable solutions that integrate with both digital identity systems and physical access controls. OLOID is trusted by enterprises worldwide to modernize identity security while ensuring compliance and operational efficiency.

